This feature focuses on local restaurants, food stores or events. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This month we picked Baked in Pinetop bakery, 674 E. White Mountain Blvd. No. 4. Phone: 928-358-1986
We have a little piece of heaven here in Pinetop. The Baked in Pinetop bakery is an old-fashioned bakery that specializes in homemade breads, pastries, muffins, cookies and so much more. It really is hard to find bread bakeries these days. When you enter their door, that heavenly aroma hits you in a wonderful way as you smell the delicious breads coming out of the ovens.
Art Miller, owner, is an exceptional baker with so many years of experience. His career in baking and bakeries was never intentional. Art started his love for baking 17 years ago in the Doubletree Bakery of Tucson. His employer was impressed with his talents and baking skills.
He was invited to the Doubletree Kitchen in New Hampshire. From there, he found himself working for the infamous TooJays in West Palm Beach, Florida. Well, it didn’t end there. He landed a baking job in Del Mar, California, then moved north to San Francisco where he continued his self-taught education in a bakery commissary.
He felt it was time to come home to Arizona and was baking for the French Loaf of Tucson. He made his permanent home here in the White Mountains, close to his family. He started the bakery with just himself and two employees.
Now his little bakery has expanded in size with six employees. He feels so fortunate to have such a wonderful staff that works so hard for him and the bakery. They bake 20 different types of breads, with his special recipes. They have 15 to 20 local wholesale customers. And, can you believe, they use 10,000 pounds of flour per month! They definitely keep themselves busy and their customers super happy.
The bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.
In the morning, you’ll find local people gathering at the door awaiting the bakery doors to open. The pastries, scones, muffins, huge cookies and more are fresh in the case and the breads are in the oven. Their sourdough bread is so good, cut thick or thin as you like it and a large menu of other fresh breads to choose from. And even as crowded as it gets, the service is quick, smiling and making sure everyone leaves with a smile.
Now for my favorite, the pecan sticky bun is oh so good and the chocolate-raspberry danish pastry is rich and wonderful. Then there’s the 2-pound perfectly browned sourdough loaf, and I’m in love. Art has definitely had some adventures in his life and now he’s with us here in Lakeside sharing his love for baking. If you haven’t had the opportunity to visit Art and his bakery yet, it’s definitely a worthwhile trip. Get there early and be sure to try everything!
