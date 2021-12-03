This is part of a series about a local restaurant, food store or an event. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This is a great way to promote our local economy and give you a peek at what they have to offer. This month we picked The Lion’s Den Bar & Grill.
2408 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop
928-367-6050
Our local Lion’s Den has a bit of history. In 1939, Walsh Mack built a small-town cafe. According to local history, it was burned down by locals attempting to run his family out of town. In later years he moved into the current-day building and opened The Pinetop Buffet and BBQ. Over the years, the name has changed to the Melting Pot, Harvey’s Wineburger and finally to the Lion’s Den. It seems to be a landmark in our community and has always been a bar/restaurant establishment.
Jay Charnholm moved to the White Mountains in October of 1995. He was drawn to the snow and skiing and loved the mountain area. He worked for the White Mountain Apache Tribe in the ski resort. He was right where he wanted to be. Later he worked as a bartender at the Lion’s Den for 12 years under three previous owners. He loved the Lion’s Den and could see so many possibilities in making it a popular, fun and prosperous place.
Then his opportunity came. Jay and his wife, Diana, bought the bar/restaurant in February 2013. He mentioned, back in the day, it was a “rough and tumble bar.” When he bought it, they averaged 8% food sales. His goal was to change that number and the clientele. He wanted to cater to local families with kids, the country club area, tourists and people unaware of his establishment.
He had a goal to offer a wonderful menu and have an outstanding bar for locals and visitors. He kept the Lion’s Den name. A name passed on, in the same location, for over 40 years. He also wanted to keep that wineburger history too. One of the most popular items on the menu is his wineburger, grilled with burgundy, a tradition which has been in the restaurant for a long time.
Over the years of owning the Lion’s Den, Jay and Diana worked on their dream. They bought all the property surrounding the original restaurant. They had visions to expand the back area into their “back yard” that includes a huge area with a stage, wonderful decks as you go up to the restaurant with seating throughout. The area is awesome for music venues, families and really good food.
I have driven by so many times, finding the parking lot full and always thought it was just a popular bar. I never really thought of it as a restaurant until my daughter raved about how wonderful it was. Wow, she was right.
I was amazed. The place was huge! I was picking up an order and got there a bit early so I had to explore. As you enter, they have a wonderfully clean bar area with tables and comfortable seating on both sides and TVs everywhere.
As you go out the back door, onto the first deck to find two more inside areas with tables for seating and another bar. They have two large decks outside with more seating overlooking the “back yard.” A huge area with a stage, tables and games. It’s a comfortable and a fun place. All those times of passing by it, I would never have imagined how awesome it was.
Now for the food.
The first time I visited I had a patty melt with sweet-potato fries. They just don’t make burgers like this one anymore. It was amazingly juicy, with caramelized onions on fresh rye bread and a huge bed of sweet-potato fries.
OK, I had to try more. Another one of my favorites is the prime rib french dip with au jus on the side. And you will really want to do a side of the onion rings. They’re huge, fresh and homemade. I am definitely hooked on this place.
The staff mentioned that the most popular and biggest menu items are the wineburger and the prime rib dip. The service is quick and friendly. They offer a daily special to keep you coming back. You don’t have to think twice about coming back.
They keep everyone busy with karaoke on Wednesdays, live music on Fridays and Saturdays, team trivia night on Tuesdays and so much more. Every summer they have their huge summer concert series.
Hours are:
• 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday
• 11 a.m. to midnight Friday
• 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday
• 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
If you’ve always thought this place was just a bar, it’s time to explore. When you’re there, be sure to try their wineburger or maybe the patty melt, and don’t forget the mac-and-cheese bites. It’s making me hungry just thinking about it. Thank you, Jay and Diana for sharing your story.
For more details, go to www.thelionsdenpinetop.com, www.facebook.com/thelionsdenpinetop and www.facebook.com/groups/httpswww.pinetoplakesidelibrary.org.
