Several staffers from the Show Low Public Library welcomed parents and their children to register for the Summer Learning Challenge on Friday.
Parents and children in attendance who agreed to take on the Learning Challenge were provided with a goodie bag, ice cream and a calendar mapping out all the events the library has planned for the challenge.
One major distinction separates this summer program from previous ones the Show Low library has held over the past few summers; the word “learning” as opposed to “reading” in the title.
Event organizer and Youth Librarian Forrest Murphy specified, “We’re going to be doing a lot of STEM this year; science, technology, engineering, math, stuff under that umbrella. This summer we’re going for more than just reading because we really are trying to emphasize the full learning element.”
The focus on making learning fun and doing their best to keep children engaged was also extended by Crystal Rodriguez, a fellow event organizer and the library’s primary adult librarian.
“Libraries aren’t just about books anymore. It’s all not just about reading,” Rodriguez said, “We’re promoting literacy in all aspects.”
This ideology, about pushing a library-organized event that’s not entirely focused on reading, is paired with a strong focus on family engagement, especially with the parents and grandparents of the children.
Various movie nights, exercising events and challenging art projects are all included in the schedule for events the library has planned for every weekday spanning the next six weeks.
All these events, tying youth focused learning exercises and adult engagement together are designed to build an atmosphere in which both children and their parents can keep their brains and bodies busy while they await the upcoming school year.
Lisa Lewis, the library’s services manager, mentioned about how this all tied into the overall theme of the challenge and shaped all the events tied into it.
“ ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ means all kinds of things for the kids and the adults. We’re expecting about 200 kids this year, which means with parents the total will be around 300, maybe 350. So, they (Murphy and Rodriguez) had to come up with a lot of different events that could fit into all age groups.”
The past two years of events have seen a much larger group of participants, mainly due to the program being shut down entirely two years ago, during the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The year after, the program came back in full swing, but was still limited in the functions the library could put on safely.
After a year of drive-thru reading and socially distanced events in public parks, the staff is more than prepared to get back to something more traditional, yet new and exciting all the same.
“It means a lot to us parents to have something like this,” said Jenny Lee, accompanied by her two young boys. “It’s not like there’s not a lot to do over the summer here, but there isn’t a lot that’s safe and wholesome like this. Seeing these people, helping our kids stay safe and smart, it’s a huge help and a lot of fun for them, so the parents all love it. And the kids all love it. There’s a lot of love here, and it’s all good, safe fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.