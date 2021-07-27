US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg drew a host of local and tribal officials during his last weekend to Phoenix – with everyone focused on getting money for bridges, roads, broadband connections and other infrastructure projects.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona hosted the Valley tour and took the opportunity to plug for projects across his sprawling district, which covers most of the eastern half of rural Arizona.
Navajo County Supervisor Dawnafe Whitesinger, also met with the transportation secretary, who is pushing President Joe Biden’s $1.6 trillion infrastructure plan. A slimmed-down, $600-billion, bipartisan version of the bill is currently stuck in the US Senate seeking 10 Republican votes.
“This week I had the honor of being able to sit in with tribal leaders as they advocated for transportation needs with Secretary Buttigieg,” Whitesinger told the Board of Supervisors on July 20. If the government fails to act now, “those needs will be alarmingly greater.”
O’Halleran, who is developing a top-10 list of infrastructure projects in his district, said rural Arizona has been short-changed for decades.
“Arizonans are forced to drive on some of the most dangerous, outdated roads in America, putting 1st District families at risk every day on their way to work and school. To that end, I was pleased to welcome Secretary Buttigieg to our district and show him one of the long-overlooked infrastructure projects that impacts the daily lives and safety of rural and tribal families throughout southern Arizona,” said O’Halleran.
Whitesinger said that the refusal to invest in transportation infrastructure — or even maintain existing roads and bridges — will prove costly in the long run.
“Indian Country is impacted by many challenges,” said Whitesinger, with the memory of the devastating impact of the pandemic on reservation communities fresh in her mind.
Many reservation families don’t have electricity or running water and rely on sometimes impassable dirt roads.
Many reservation families also lack broadband, which means many students lost a year of education during the pandemic shutdowns.
“We look at the pandemic and how it has impacted our community – those with infrastructure to get into online school were able to successfully complete a school year. Those without were left even further behind,” said Whitesinger.
“That conversation is important for all of us to continue to bring that to the forefront – to make sure those conversations are important to lawmakers.”
O’Halleran and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema were among a group of moderate lawmakers from both parties who spent weeks working to hammer out an infrastructure bill that could get enough Republican votes to avoid death by filibuster.
Biden agreed to negotiate a deal that would split off a narrower infrastructure bill from his larger, $4 trillion economic package.
The full package includes twice as much money for infrastructure, expanded healthcare, paid leave for workers, free community college and extensive climate change provisions.
Democrats will likely seek passage of the larger package through the budget reconciliation process – which means Senate Republicans could not kill it with the filibuster.
However, Democrats hope to get 10 Republican votes in the Senate for the slimmed-down infrastructure bill, likely shorn of its attempt to adapt the power grid and transportation infrastructure to the projected effects of climate change, including more floods, wildfires and other natural disasters.
The projects remaining in the bipartisan bill mostly focus on roads and bridges.
That reduced infrastructure package is still stuck in the Senate.
Whitesinger said rural officials must band together to push for rural infrastructure improvements.
That’s especially true when it comes to broadband coverage, after the pandemic underscored the value of the internet in education, economic growth and business operations.
“We need to bring our communities into the current century,” she said.
“We must hope our comments fall on the right ears. The community has advocates. Our tribal community has strong leaders.
“With the help of every voice, at least there is an opportunity to demonstrate that there is a need.”
In the meantime, Congress has also repealed rules that prevented “ear marking,” the practice of letting congressional representatives slip projects into appropriation bills.
Once a vital way of rounding up votes for big bills, former Sen. John McCain led a long battle to get rid of earmarks. Instead, he argued any federally funded project should go through the selection and evaluation process set up by the funding agency.
O’Halleran said the Appropriations Committee has asked each member to prepare a top-10 list of projects.
Those projects could eventually wind up in the Congressional infrastructure package or get funding in dribs and drabs through the regular budgeting process.
O’Halleran’s district includes a host of tribal communities, from the outskirts of Tucson to the Utah boarder – including all of the White Mountains and southern Gila County.
Some of the projects on O’Halleran’s list so far in rural and tribal areas in northern Arizona include:
• Winslow flood control project: $750,000 for the Army Corps of Engineers to design an upgrade of the dikes protecting Winslow from possible floods on the Little Colorado River. Once the Corps completes the design, the project can get in line for funding.
• Globe flood control: $750,000 to pay for a design and feasibility study to create flood control works in McCormick Wash in Globe. The existing levee system is considered vulnerable to a flood that could otherwise romp through Globe.
• Navajo Nation water hauling: $500,000 to allow the Navajo Nation EPA to make regular deliveries of drinking water to remote homes not connected to a larger water system.
• San Carlos Apache College Library and Computing Center: $871,500 to enable San Carlos Apache College to renovate, equip, and staff a library and computer center. This would expand higher education opportunities to a long-underserved community.
• Economic development center in Superior: The $2-million project would establish an Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center to stimulate new businesses, a workforce training center to train residents in the high-paying skilled trades in demand by local industry and a full-service multigenerational center to attract workers to new industry jobs and to live in the community.
• Apache County recycling center: This $1.5-million grant would help establish a recycling operation in the Concho and Snowflake areas.
• Road project on the Hopi Reservation: This $2 million project would overhaul and improve Leupp Road and the Hopi Reservation.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@ payson.com
