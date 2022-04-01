Streetlight project in Snowflake, Winslow flood control, Navajo long-term care facilities all benefit from return of earmarks
Navajo and Apache counties scored some major projects with the return of Congressional earmarking in the latest budget bill.
Funded projects selected by local lawmakers for inclusion in the recently passed federal budget include:
n $1.2 million for streetlights and sidewalks in Snowflake
n $8 million for long-term care facilities on the Navajo Reservation;
n $2.5 million for testing and training of truckers,
n a $500,000 federal grant to draw up plan for flood control on the Little Colorado River in Winslow
Arizona senators Krystin Sinema and Mark Kelly both put out press releases this week calling attention to local projects they won for Gila County in the most recent federal budget bill. The projects will take years to complete, but the funding kick starts a long list of improvements.
“Working across the aisle, we secured investments in Arizona helping empower local communities to strengthen their water infrastructure, law enforcement, health care services, and more – today’s announcement is a win for our state and for hardworking families trying to make ends meet,” said Sinema.
“From providing new equipment for law enforcement and better job training facilities for Arizonans, these projects are going to have a direct impact on communities across the state,” said Senator Kelly. “After months of work with Arizona mayors and local leaders, we are going to make key investments that create great-paying jobs, get Arizonans the skills they need, and make sure our state remains the best state to live, work and raise a family.
Congress has essentially brought back earmarks, which gives local representatives a say in priorities for funding projects in their district.
The late Arizona Senator John McCain crusaded for years against earmarks, which he decried as wasteful pork barrel spending. Congress banned earmarks after years of effort in 2011.
Democrats this year reinstituted a modified form of earmarks, allowing representatives to weigh in on projects to benefit nonprofits and local governments in their districts.
Critics maintain that the earmarks end up funding projects that can’t stand on their own, economic merits – including the famous “Bridge to Nowhere” in Alaska.
However, supporters say the inclusion of home-district projects once provided a key way to assemble the needed votes to get things done in Congress. Since the ban was adopted, Congress has struggled to pass spending bills at all – resorting to continuing resolutions and the ongoing threat of government shutdowns.
The PEW Research Center did a study that found that between 2011 and 2018 only one individual appropriations bill was enacted, compared to the 84 that would have normally been adopted. Instead, the system has evolved to depend on massive omnibus spending bills – with much less scrutiny of spending in the 12 different major categories that used to dominate.
At their peak, earmarks accounted for 3% of Congress’ discretionary spending, according to a summary in the online publication Market Watch (www.marketwatch.com/story/john-mccain-called-earmarks-a-gateway-drug-now-they-may-be-coming-back-11609778224). The reforms reduced earmark spending to about 1% of discretionary spending, according to Diana Evans is a professor of political science at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn.
