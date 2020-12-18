Northland Pioneer College (NPC) is well known throughout Northeastern Arizona for providing educational opportunities from associate degrees and skills training to Kids College. But did you know NPC also offers a variety of state-of-the-art business training, services and consulting to businesses throughout Northeast Arizona at little or no cost?
Interested in a career in business or becoming an entrepreneur? NPC’s course offerings provide in-depth business training and education for individuals seeking to advance their career or expand their employment opportunities. NPC’s business degree and certificate programs prepare graduates to train, direct and manage a dynamic and diverse work staff, with a strong focus on customer service and business ethics. Students learn communication skills, customer service, principles of management and marketing, organizational leadership, accounting, budgeting, and more.
Own a small business and need help? NPC also serves the area through its Small Business Development Center (SBDC) which is funded by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and NPC to help local small businesses with their launch, growth and future sustainability.
“We have assisted businesses throughout Northeast Arizona with obtaining funding, develop policies, working their way through licensing, and more,” states Richard Chanick, director of the SBDC.
“We have extensive resources and can set you up with a confidential, no-cost, one-on-one consulting session with an SBDC business analyst who will provide you with valuable information. Our center also assists with region-wide programs such as developing the recent “PLEASE Buy Local” campaign that ran this past summer to offset the economic burdens of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Chanick.
Sign up or get more information by calling (928) 532-6170 or visit npc.edu/sbdc.
Looking for training opportunities for your current employees? NPC offers a variety of corporate training options from HR issues and OSHA certification, to instruction on Microsoft products. NPC’s Corporate Training program is designed to help Arizona employers develop and train outstanding employees so they can stay competitive in today’s market.
“Our training isn’t generic. It focuses on specific best business practices that are tailored to meet or exceed your company’s specific standards and expectations,” states Wesley Wright, Community and Corporate Learning Specialist.
“Corporate Training can facilitate meetings, planning sessions and focus groups to help identify your company’s biggest training needs and formulate the best strategies for achieving your business goals. A recent workforce learning report indicates that 94% of workers would stay at a job longer if they felt the company was invested in their development,” continues Wright. “Training your current employees is a solid investment.” For more information on NPC’s Corporate Training options, call 928-536-6244 or email ccl@npc.edu.
Looking for a new job? NPC’s Career Services department can connect career-ready students, alumni and community members with local employment opportunities. NPC Manager of Career Services, Ben Sandoval explains,
“We offer many ways to help employers and job seekers connect with each other. We can help employers find qualified applicants for those hard-to-fill positions. Our virtual career fairs generate high traffic with job seekers and are a great method of bringing both groups together. We also offer a job board where employers can post job opportunities and job seekers can find open positions.”
Other great recruiting tools available through NPC are internships, job shadowing, informational interviews, and other experiential opportunities. For more information, you can contact Career Services at (928) 289-6568 or careerservices@npc.edu.
Not sure how to get started or who to speak to? NPC’s Community Recruiters are here to help guide you through the process of enrolling in credited classes and/or direct-to-work training.
“From figuring out what programs we offer to understanding what the FAFSA is or who to reach out to for information, we will guide you through the process,” states NPC Community Recruiter, Rebecca Hunt.
“We have experienced the student journey ourselves, so we understand what is involved with becoming a new student,” she explains. NPC Recruiters also have connections throughout the entire college, serving as a liaison to both students and local businesses to ensure you achieve your goals.
Contact Rebecca Hunt at (928) 536-6271 or Rebecca.hunt@npc.edu to explore your options.
