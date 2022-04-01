SHOW LOW — Four students from the Show Low and Blue Ridge high school choir programs qualified to participate as choral singers in the Arizona All-State Honors Festival.
The students will attend a three-day festival in which they will work on upper-level choral literature and work with a well-known clinician in the field of choral studies.
The highly regarded All-State Honors Concert will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
Representing Show Low High School at the Arizona Music Educators Association (AMEA) All-State Honors Festival is Samuel Shipitalo and Becca Hall.
Hall was selected as an alto, and Shipitalo was selected as a tenor.
Their school choir director, Cynthia Whipple, said that Shipitalo is a junior and has been in choir for three years. He plays the trombone in band and has been in choir. He has a passion for music, loves to perform, sing, is very creative and is a strong member of the choir program.
Shipitalo has made the regional honor choir for three years. This is his first year making All-State. He is also participating in the school’s musical this year and was cast as Scuttle the seagull in “The Little Mermaid.”
Hall, a senior, is a leader by example and has been in band and choir all four years. She has been a section leader in band and choir. She plays the clarinet and, according to Whipple, she is a wonderful alto, loves to sing and is a joy to watch when she performs.
Hall has qualified for the regional band for three years and the choir for two years. This is her first year qualifying for All-State. She has performed in several musicals and shows. This year she has been cast as Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.”
Representing Blue Ridge High School are Lucy Flake and Claire Ellsworth. Both were selected as sopranos and are students of Professor of Music Theresa Dick.
According to Dick, Ellsworth is a junior who has always had a love for music that started when she was a little girl singing hymns in church. Her parents always encouraged her to sing and to pursue music.
As a young girl, Ellsworth performed with a program for youth and enjoyed playing the role of Annie in the musical “Annie” and singing “Maybe.”
At the age of 8, Ellsworth started taking piano lessons, which continued until she was 13. She has been in choirs at school for five years. During her freshman year she made 14th chair soprano in the audition for Regional Honor Choir.
After high school, Ellsworth plans to study music at Brigham Young University or NAU.
Flake has grown up with piano music as the soundtrack to her childhood. With a mother who is a piano teacher, there was not much escaping it. Flake was very excited to begin taking piano lessons in first grade.
In seventh grade she switched from piano lessons to voice lessons and discovered the deeper intricacies of music composition. Since then Flake has participated in a variety of award-winning choirs. This year, she has been in all three of Blue Ridge’s choirs—mixed choir, sprezzatura and harmonies — as well as the regional and All-State jazz choirs, while continuing her classical vocal studies.
Flake’s passion for music has resulted in her decision to make it part of her future career. She hopes to attend BYU in Provo, Utah, and be accepted into the Vocal Performance program.
High School musical events are open to the public. Blue Ridge High School opened “Beauty and the Beast” on Thursday and has shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday and from April 7-9, all at 7 p.m.
At Show Low High School, “The Little Mermaid” will be onstage for six performances from April 28-30 and from May 5-7.
