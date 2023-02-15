Snowflake news
TAYLOR — The Taylor Town Council heard updates regarding the Police Department and the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, and gave recognition to a local veterinarian at its Feb. 2 monthly meeting.

Dr. Milton DeSpain was recognized by the council and Snowflake-Taylor Police Chief Bobby Martin for volunteering his time as a veterinarian for the past 10 years with the police department's K9 program.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

