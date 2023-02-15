TAYLOR — The Taylor Town Council heard updates regarding the Police Department and the Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, and gave recognition to a local veterinarian at its Feb. 2 monthly meeting.
Dr. Milton DeSpain was recognized by the council and Snowflake-Taylor Police Chief Bobby Martin for volunteering his time as a veterinarian for the past 10 years with the police department's K9 program.
Vicky Solomon, representing the Nexus Coalition Drug Prevention, gave a power-point presentation on a drug-prevention program the organization is operating. Solomon explained that the program provides guidance for youth on drug prevention by working with parents and provides skills to avoid or get off drugs. Vice Mayor Jason Brubaker commented that he enjoyed the awards ceremony for the junior leadership program. Councilwoman Sherry Cosper-Duke asked how the program gets to the kids, and Solomon explained that the program works through schools and recruiting.
Councilors then learned of a new program at the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department. Martin presented a report on the Command Performance Initiative program that the department has been utilizing since mid-January.
The six-month program is open to all first responders and has been funded by a grant through Heal the Heroes program. "The department has set up a soundproof detoxification room. The program provides a computer to track brain-wave activity, sensory testing and supplements to assist in stress management," Martin told the council.
In the discussion-and-action section of the meeting regarding a contract with Ironside Engineering for the Casa Linda neighborhood Community Development Block Grant project, Joseph Jarvis, a contract employee with the town of Taylor, stated that his staff worked with Ironside Engineering to provide a project schedule and costs to complete the engineering design in 180 days. Jarvis told the councilors that the fee is reasonable, but the town has limited funds.
"Ironside gave a response and gave a price closer to the budget," Jarvis said. A motion was made to accept the scope of work and fee schedule and authorize Lundberg to sign a contract with Ironside Engineering. The motion carried 5-0.
Brubaker then presented the first reading of ordinance regarding the Planning and Zoning Commission. "In November, a compensation increase was authorized for council, however, the town code did not address the Planning and Zoning Commission. The proposed ordinance adds language to the code addressing compensation for the Planning and Zoning Commission," Lundberg said.
In a summary of current events, Mayor Shawn Palmer reminded councilors to contact the representative for House Bill 2061 about the effect this bill will have on the community. The proposal would ban city and town taxes on food sales in Arizona.
Cosper-Duke stated that the thrift store at the Silver Creek Senior Center needs to be finished and the center needs help with materials.
Lundberg added that HB2418, introduced on Jan. 25, will require all police to respond to emergency service in five minutes, requiring more staff and cost.
