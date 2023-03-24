HOLBROOK — The search for a missing woman has ended tragically.
Navajo County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 10:48 a.m. on Thursday from a local man who said that he had become separated from his 64-year-old wife after their vehicle was pushed downstream by flood waters the night before. NCSO did not release the hometown of the couple.
The man told deputies that he and his wife were traveling on Hutch Road Wednesday night, approximately 16 miles west of State Route 77, when they crossed Seymour’s Crossing. The man reported that the swift-moving water in the wash swept their Jeep from the dirt roadway and began to push the vehicle downstream, where it came to rest.
After approximately an hour, the couple crawled out of the vehicle and were able to get to the riverbank, out of the water. During their attempt to seek assistance, the couple was separated in the dark. The husband was found by local citizens and was taken to safety. He called the Sheriff’s Office, reporting his wife was still missing.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office immediately dispatched patrol deputies, Navajo County Search and Rescue, Hashknife Sheriff’s Posse, Joseph City Fire, Holbrook EMS, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Air Rescue Unit to search the area for the missing woman.
The woman was subsequently found deceased approximately a half mile downstream from the Jeep and approximately 200 feet from the water.
The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the situation.
