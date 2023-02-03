There are times, although few and far between, when I don’t go fishing. Temperatures in the 20s, a lot of snow on the ground, and just knowing that my fly rod guides are going to clog with ice after a few casts causes me to delay getting out there to fish; but I still keep thinking about fishing.

If you find that the weather is keeping you indoors, but you would like to at least plan for an upcoming trip, here are a few resources that you might want to explore. A good place to start is on the Arizona Game and Fish website (azgfd.gov) under the Fishing tab. You can buy your fishing license online at this site, and learn quite a bit to help you prepare for your upcoming fishing trips. The Fishing Report tab lists information from previous reports to give you an overview of past successes by month. The Fishing Locations tab is packed with useful information. It gives you a helpful description of each body of water by region of the state, and even provides instructional videos for those new to fishing with a spinning rod, and also some tutorials on getting started with fly fishing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.