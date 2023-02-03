The sky is angry. Black clouds heavy with water threaten to torture the already saturated land below. The storm had us pinned for only a couple of days, but we were already weary with cabin fever. So, we struck out in between storms to see what was happening at my favorite stomping grounds.

The East Verde seemed to be in the same mood as the sky. I watched in awe as it flexed its muscles, posing as one of its bigger brothers. It was the color of Swiss Coffee and moving faster and flowing higher than I can ever remember. Debris ripped from the banks of long dry tributaries high on the Rim surge downstream. There are branches, foliage, stones, and sometimes whole bushes rushing by. Even the boulders are rocking. In the backwaters, a foot of foam dances like scum on a boiling pot.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.