After 35 years on the job with the U.S. National Park and Forest Service, Lorna McNeil-Cox is retiring.
“My time just seemed to fly by — 35 years went fast. I loved my job. It’s what I always wanted to do. I never wanted to do anything else,” she said.
She started her park and forest service career in 1988. Over the years, she worked at Yosemite National Park, Inyo National Forest, the Petrified Forest and for the last 22-plus years at the Apache-Sitgreaves Lakeside Ranger District.
McNeil-Cox came to Arizona in 1991 to work as a park ranger interpreter at the Petrified Forest for 10 years. But she ended up filling the roles of both park ranger interpreter and temporarily, horse patrol supervisor, because the Petrified Forest did not have anyone on staff who knew anything about horses at the time.
Part of her work as a park ranger interpreter was educating the public about the park and teaching conservation practices, as well as respect for the land and archaeological sites.
As horse patrol supervisor she was tasked with working with the four horses that the Petrified Forest had at the time to get them rideable. McNeil-Cox recalled one horse named Jedi. Jedi had some behavioral issues and had caused injuries to people, she said. She was given a month to address his behavioral issues.
“After three weeks he was the best horse ever,” she said. She was also asked to get other agents riding, as she had previously taught riding lessons.
McNeil-Cox is a lifelong horse lover and enjoyed getting to patrol on horseback while at the Petrified Forest.
“You can't ask for a better job than that,” she said.
Part of her horse patrol involved checking archaeological sites for vandalism. She said when community members see someone in uniform, they tend to avoid that person, but when she was on horseback people gravitated to her and the horse. “People like horses. Same thing happens with dogs, but horses are definitely a people magnet,” McNeil-Cox said.
McNeil-Cox often walked or rode horseback alongside park visitors and answered their questions. She loved getting to take community members into the park and show them “how cool it is.”
She said, “Petrified Forest was wonderful. There was so much resource there and it was fascinating, but every day I looked to the mountains because I’ve always been a mountain girl.
"It was great, don’t get me wrong, but I wanted real trees instead of rocks pretending to be trees.”
In 2001, McNeil-Cox applied for and was offered a position as an outdoor recreation planner in the Lakeside Ranger District, which is part of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
She also worked closely with community in this position. She was responsible for trails and worked with TRACKS, a local non-profit.
She said a lot of trails in the White Mountain system were put in in the 1990s in a hurry. Many of the trails at the time were on both open and closed dirt roads, and some were not built in a sustainable manner.
“One of the priorities I was given when I got on was to work with TRACKS to get those trails off of roads and onto single-tread pathways, so that it’s a more pleasant experience for non-motorized users,” McNeil-Cox said. “It took realigning to get them sustainable. There was a lot of erosion in the trails. I remember one trail that went right through a spring, so when the spring was active it was just a bog.”
McNeil-Cox also worked with other agencies to put in the Maverick Trail, a popular motorized trail.
She said there has been a great improvement in the trail system in her 22-plus years working for the Lakeside Ranger District.
Part of developing and repairing trails is finding funding, she said. Because of this she learned how to apply for and write grants, and brought in around $2 million in grants to help develop trails in the area.
“She was an active supporter of the White Mountains Trail System and TRACKS, looked for ways to facilitate changes that were needed, and was a dedicated, active supporter of recreation opportunities in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest,” said Nick Lund, president of TRACKS.
“For example, when TRACKS received approval to re-align the lower portion of the Chipmunk Connector trail that connects the Country Club and Los Burros trails, Lorna walked the proposed route in both directions several times and offered valuable guidance about the route. Her knowledge of trails was invaluable.”
McNeil-Cox also organized events like nature walks and hikes, a kayak program, children's programs on different topics and an evening ranger program every Saturday. She also was responsible for interpretive signs that give information about each area, like the ecosystem. One of her favorite projects was working to improve Fool Hollow Lake.
The accomplishments that she’s most proud of during her time at Lakeside Ranger District are her work improving the trails, her work on interpretive signs and improving the Pintail Lake area, which was poorly managed. She said Pintail Lake is now beautiful.
She said she will miss working with the public.
“It has been just the best job ever. I was never watching the clock, I was never bored. It was always busy, there was always something to do,” she said.
She plans to apply for the retiree program so she can continue her work at Fool Hollow Lake after retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.