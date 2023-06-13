Show Low Regional Airport

In the coming weeks, infrastructural improvements will begin at Show Low Regional Airport, 3150 Airport Loop Road, and will include 10 new hangars.

 City of Show Low

Public Works Director Bill Kopp of the city of Show Low took to the podium on June 6 to move forward with infrastructure improvements planned for Show Low Regional Airport.

The City Council allowed Kopp’s department to move forward with the updates to the airport in January, returning this time to seek approval for the project’s construction contract.

