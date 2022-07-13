It was a girls’ week with nearly 180 high school girls from across Arizona converging on the University of Arizona campus for the 75th session of The American Legion Auxiliary premier program, American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State.
This unique opportunity is open to girls completing their junior year of high school that meet the necessary qualifications. The session ran from June 5 through 11th, 2022. Attendees included Brinley Johnson and Lauren Jones from Show Low High School, and Caralea Vest and Clara Oldham from Blue Ridge High School.
American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State is a weeklong program designed to educate young women in the functions of their government and kindle the desire to actively participate in and responsibly fulfill their role as citizens.
Girls State was organized as a national Americanism activity by the 1937 American Legion Auxiliary National Convention. A national committee to direct the program was created by the 1946 American Legion Auxiliary National Convention. Girls State is a practical application of Americanism and good citizenship. The program is non-partisan and nonpolitical.
According to Penny Maklary, Girls State Director, “This is a week that shapes a lifetime.” She said that girls were housed in an original home to Girls State for many years. State of the art, eco-friendly instructional classrooms throughout the university were assigned to the program this year. “Similar to past years,” she went on to say, “we have senior staff that work as city and county advisors, while junior counselors return from the previous year’s Girls State session, to assist Senior Staff in the education (and fun) process.”
American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State comprises nine cities and three counties. There are 20 to 22 girls in each city and about 60 girls in each county. The girls are divided into two pseudo-political parties called federalists and nationalists. Precinct committeemen watch over all elections and assist political parties. Each city elected a mayor and counsel, wrote their own ordinances and resolutions, a budget, and a strategy for planning and zoning. Cities were assigned to a County and the educational process continued with campaigning and election to County and State positions.
During the span of the week, the girls conducted regular city and party meetings, wrote and debated bills, received instruction from actual elected state/county officials, and learned by doing. Midweek, they elected the prominent positions of Governor and Secretary of State. The girls elected to these two positions will return to preside over the 76th session of American Legion Auxiliary Arizona Girls State.
Culminating the week was the election of two delegates as senators to attend the prestigious American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation held the following month in Washington, DC. Girls Nation is an all-expense-paid week with other girls elected State Senators from across the nation. They will debate federal issues they present as bills, visit the Pentagon, Arlington National Cemetery, the White House and other memorials in the nation’s capital. Another opportunity that is truly a once in a lifetime experience!
The Girls State program is sponsored by the Units of the American Legion Auxiliary. Each Unit sponsors girls from assigned high schools in their area. Girls State is solely sponsored by The American Legion Auxiliary; however, outside contributors donate each year to the program.
For more information on Girls State or the American Legion Auxiliary, contact the Auxiliary Unit located in your city, or the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Arizona at (602) 241-1080.
