The Show Low Public Library has released its calendar of events for April. These events and programs are available to all White Mountain residents who meet the correct age and registration requirements, completely free of charge.
Spring into a new lifestyle with Geri-Fit!
Geri-fit is a video-led, low-impact, chair-based strength training for older adults trying to improve their strength, balance and energy.
The group meets from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the library’s Youth Center, and requests that all participants bring their own water, as much as they would need for the duration of their exercising.
Space is limited and registration is required to participate. For more information, call the library at (928) 532-4070.
Watercolor kits available now!
Saturday is the last day to pick up a free watercolor print “Take and Make” craft kit from the front desk at the library.
The program is open to anyone aged 18 or younger and encourages youth to express themselves artistically before Easter.
Craft kits will only be available while supplies last, so parents are encouraged to grab one for their children as soon as possible.
Some adults want to watercolor too…
Don’t worry, adults: the library didn’t forget about you.
While supplies last, the library is also offering watercolor printing kits for anyone aged 18 and older.
While not Easter themed, the kits will help White Mountain locals embrace their artistic urges and help convert them into something beautiful.
Adults have until Saturday to pick up their water coloring kit from the library’s front desk.
Stitch away your stresses
The Unmind and Unwind Fiber Arts Enthusiasts will meet between 5 and 7:30 p.m. on April 10 at the library.
The group meets on the second Monday of each month and meetings are open to anyone aged 16 or older.
Attendees are encouraged to bring whichever fiber art project interests them most, including knitting, sewing, embroidery, weaving, felting, and crocheting.
Participants can meet with other local fiber art enthusiasts to share ideas, work on projects or enjoy a good conversation.
In April, awaken your inner gardener
Before you get to work on your spring garden, consider visiting the library while they host the Community Seed, Bulb and Plant Swap from 10 a.m. to noon on April 15.
All gardeners, regardless of experience, can meet with other growers and exchange seeds, bulbs, plant starts and house plants.
Master Gardeners will be on-site to provide tips and tricks for plant care and high elevation gardening.
Attendees are expected to individually package their seeds with correct harvesting dates and plant details before bringing them to the event, but volunteers will be on site to assist any who cannot.
Only “heirloom, non-GMO and/or locally saved seeds” will be accepted. The event is completely free and open to the public.
The Show Low Public Library is located at 181 N. Ninth St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, closed on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.