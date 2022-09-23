Show Low business owner Tracy Eden is inviting the public to what she believes will become a new local tradition.
The public is invited to attend the inaugural branding iron party at Bertie’s White Mountain Cafe & Donuts.
The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Pop rock band Kit Shicker will be performing at Friday’s event, and Midnight Moon will be providing music on Saturday.
Eden said, “We want folks to come down and bring a branding iron and brand our walls. In the future, as our business grows, locals will be able to come in and see small marks from the people who’ve come before them.”
The idea stems from branded walls that were previously displayed at the original Branding Iron restaurant, which used to reside in the same building where Cattlemen’s Steakhouse & Lounge is now. Multiple posts from Bertie’s Facebook page detail how the walls that were once in Cattlemen’s now reside at the Show Low Historical Museum, saying, “The Old Show Low Business room tells a story beginning with a wall of pine paneling. The trees were harvested from the many forests of the White Mountains. Cattle brands have been burned into the wood depicting the area’s ranching industry.”
Eden said, “It’s a really unique concept that I wanted to bring back. Genuine, rustic art like that is hard to come by, and how many places on the Mountain can say that they have a piece of their city’s history literally burned into their walls? After this weekend, we just might be the only one!”
To sweeten the deal some more, any local who attends and brands one of Bertie’s walls during this weekend’s events will be given a free steak dinner. Eden said, “It’s completely on us; just a small way to thank the people who come out and add to our little piece of history.”
There will also be drink specials, free T-shirts, and a raffle with various prizes for attendees to win.
Eden also owns Arizona White Mountain Leather Co. and its annex business, Hello Cowgirl. Both businesses are in the same building as Bertie’s and, along with Cattleman’s, take up the whole business corner on Deuce of Clubs and White Mountain Boulevard.
The Leather Co. hosts a variety of handmade items highlighting Western and Native American culture. This includes purses, belts, wallets and different art pieces that are sold by local artists.
Eden is hoping that events like her Branding Iron party can help repopulate downtown Show Low and help show off the city’s natural charm.
She asked, “Wouldn’t it be cool to have this become a little hub in the city? Visitors can come and have a nice White Mountain breakfast and then go next door and see some unique pieces of cowboy and Native art? The whole Show Low experience can sit on just one corner.”
Of course, Eden still has some time to bring this plan to fruition. As the winter snows draw closer and closer, Eden is focusing on preparing herself and her staff for the off-season in Show Low.
“It’ll get slower, sure, but it does give us an opportunity to follow through with some projects that may have fell through the cracks.”
Eden laughed at the idea of hosting a grand opening for the branding iron portion of Bertie’s only to close it down just before the slow season begins.
Regardless, Eden is excited for the crowd she is sure to see this weekend, simply saying, “Come down and check it out. It’s going to be a blast adding to the history of the city we all know and love.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
