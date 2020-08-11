ARIZONA — Even if Apache and Navajo counties in the next few weeks achieve the virus control benchmarks announced last week by the state — what will it take to actually open schools safely?
School districts in the White Mountains have announced a welter of different protective measures, from reducing class sizes to universal mask-wearing to restrictions on recess and group activities. Every school district’s taking a different approach, thanks to the lack of clear guidelines from the state or federal governments.
But most lack the teachers, classroom space, computers or resources to undertake the kinds of far-reaching changes embraced by other countries that have opened their schools safely.
Countries with the most success have tried innovative ways to keep children from mixing with hundreds of other students and teachers and staff in the course of a single day at school. Not only does that approach reduce the odds a child will end up sharing air with an infected person — it makes it much easier to do contract tracing and distancing if a student or faculty member does get infected. In other states, schools that have already opened have found themselves once again shutting down when cases show up in class.
The research shows that younger children don’t get infected as easily, even though some evidence shows high levels of the virus in their sinuses. If they do get infected, they’re probably less likely to pass it along and less likely to develop serious symptoms. Experts don’t know how to explain these findings. Perhaps small children take smaller breaths, reducing their exposure. Perhaps their immune systems respond differently, since there’s some evidence the virus infects certain immune system cells more active in older people than in children. This may account for the dangerous inflammatory effects of a serious infection —sometimes even in children.
For whatever reason, this resistance to infection may not apply to middle school and high school students. They apparently get infected readily and pass the virus along as easily as adults. They don’t get nearly as sick or face nearly the same risk of death or long-term side effects as adults, especially older adults. Researchers have documented clusters of cases after schools have opened. Even if high school students don’t get seriously ill, they can pass it along to family and faculty members at a much higher risk.
So here’s an assessment as to whether White Mountain schools can implement some of the policies that have prevented clusters from developing in reopened schools.
1) Reopen elementary schools, with little mixing of student populations.
What has worked elsewhere?
Several countries have safely reopened elementary schools by altering schedules and reducing class sizes. Many have kept class sizes below 20 — often below 15. Those students remain together all day with a single teacher. They eat lunch in the classroom, go to recess together and rarely mix with students in other “pods.” If a child tests positive, it’s easy to test all the other kids in the class. If a cluster starts to develop, it’s easy to quarantine and socially isolate.
Can we do that here?
Not without big changes. Arizona has the largest class sizes in the nation, according to recent national studies. Many districts routinely have 25 or 30 students per class, with smaller classes at the elementary school level and even larger classes at the high school level. Some teachers have already opted not to return this semester, wary of the odds of infection and death. Most districts were already struggling to hire enough teachers, with an aging faculty and fewer and fewer young people entering the profession.
Some changes in policy could address the overcrowding problem — at least in the elementary schools. Perhaps many parents will opt for distance learning when a district offers that option, reducing class sizes for in-person learning. As an added benefit, studies show that small class sizes in the elementary school grades confer big academic advantages — but only when the class sizes get down below about 18. Of course, that raises the additional problem of finding enough teachers to cover both the smaller, in-person classes and the distance learning classes.
The lack of testing capacity also poses a big problem. Last week, doctors in Arizona were waiting a week or two for results from the swab test for an active infection. Such a delay would make it impossible to do contract tracing even for smaller, socially isolated classes in the event of an infection. Researchers have developed relatively reliable tests that can return results in an hour or two, often without sophisticated laboratory facilities but those tests are still not widely available, seven months into the pandemic.
2) Embrace modified Distance Learning for middle school and high school.
What has worked elsewhere?
Some countries have relied mostly on distance learning for older students, given the studies that show they can probably spread the virus as effectively as adults — even if they’re less likely to suffer serious illness. Moreover, the typical high school schedule requires students, faculty and staff to mix with hundreds of people in the course of the day. The countries that have suffered setbacks in reopening schools have encountered the most problems with high school aged students. Israel’s one well-studied example. The country closed its schools along with most businesses and quickly saw a huge drop in new cases. Once new cases nationwide fell to less than 100 per day, Israel reopened its schools, with nearly normal schedules and the addition of a mask-wearing requirement. But during a heat wave, the schools relaxed that requirement. Cases subsequently exploded, with hundreds of infections at several high schools. Schools stopped and started and quarantined and reopened.
Can we do that here?
Some districts are offering distance learning in all grade levels until at least Aug. 17. Depending on the state’s benchmarks for reopening, distance learning may continue for all students until at least mid October. That provides time to improve the distance learning techniques that resulted in so many students essentially disappearing from the virtual classroom in the course of last spring’s shutdown. National studies showed students in rich districts kept up, but students in low-income urban schools and most rural schools on average learned about half of what they would have learned during in-person classes.
However, studies have shown that hybrid distance learning models work very well. In these classes, students have online courses but also come to campus to do their work in learning labs, with the help of a teacher or a teacher’s aide to keep them on track and answer questions. Many studies show such a mentored, monitored online approach produces results comparable to in-person classes for most students.
Unfortunately, many districts don’t have enough computers to make that approach easy. Some districts have used CARES Act money to ensure every student has a Chromebook or computer for online learning.
So in theory, districts stick with distance learning for high school and middle school students, but establish learning labs for middle school and high school students to make sure they stay on track in their distance-learning classes.
State, federal chaos upends planning
Of course, the constant shifts in state and federal guidelines as well as the unpredictable surges in infections have scrambled school planning efforts for months. Gov. Doug Ducey at the last minute stuck every school board with the responsibility for making the fraught decision on reopening. Schools have already opened for distance learning, but the state has still not released even the advisory guidelines for resuming in-person classes.
Moreover, school districts will likely not have the money to undertake innovative approaches like reducing elementary school class sizes, even if they could find enough teachers. Most have received CARES Act money, but in most cases that’s likely to simply replace the state funding lost to enrollment declines.
Sad to say, more than six months into the pandemic – there’s still no plan at the state and federal level, forcing school boards, administrators, teachers, parents and students to improvise.
