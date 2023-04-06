An upcoming event aims to remind students that it’s never too early to start thinking about their futures.
Show Low High School, 1201 N. Cougar Lane, will host their first “Next Steps Night” from 4:30-7 p.m. on April 20.
Julie Cota, school counselor at SLHS, said the goal of the event is to connect students with people who represent different career paths that they may want to consider pursuing.
NSN will feature career experts to provide insight on their specific career and advisors to provide information on programs students may qualify for.
The different career fields, which include sub-categories and professions and are referred to as Career Clusters, include:
- Agriculture, food and natural resources
- Architecture and construction
- Arts, audio/video technology and communications
- Business management, administration and finance
- Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics
- Transportation, distribution and logistics
- Law, public safety, corrections and security
There are many more such Career Clusters. “The goal is to have real people from each career field who can help the students figure out what their first step should be when pursuing that career,” Cota said.
While students can always research a specific career online, she believes there is added benefit in meeting with someone who works in the field and having them speak about it.
“There’s a lot more that comes with a live interaction,” Cota said. “The kids have a chance to really feel the person’s energy and can tell if something would be a good fit or not.
“Especially in rural communities, it’s important to provide kids and their parents with as much information as possible.”
The event is doubling as a parent-teacher conference to encourage parents to stop by and see what the career experts have to say.
Cota said the event is expecting more than 70 members on hand to speak with students, including some traveling from Phoenix and Flagstaff.
“Kids are going to enjoy hearing about the options they have, many of which they may not even realize they had,” Cota said.
“Our students are going to not only see hardworking, successful individuals, but they’re going to see faces they recognize and people they can trust.”
Karen Zimmerman is assisting with the event as an advisor for Northern Pioneer College.
In an email, Zimmerman stated the event is “a great opportunity for students to get first-hand information about career options from those within our communities.”
Zimmerman stated NPC representatives will be at the event to provide students with information about college offers in fields such as welding, automotive, cosmetology, nursing and allied health programs, and early childhood education.
Cota’s husband, Alan, will also be in attendance, informing students about the benefits of pursuing health occupations, and the different aspects of those occupations.
Alan works at Hanger Clinic in Show Low. His location specializes in prosthetics and orthotics, where he works making and fitting artificial limbs and bracing.
“We’re opening their eyes to the different possibilities they have in front of them,” Alan said.
“The event is meant to help the students develop a strong foundation for their education and their careers, a foundation that will hopefully help them well into a successful future.”
Cota said, as school counselor, she’s especially proud of the community members who’ve come together to help her students get a head start on their career plans.
“In a community like ours, we need people to step up and help guide the next generation,” she said.
“I’m hoping this event becomes a cultural tradition for our community, one that shows we invest in our kids, and we want to be involved in their success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.