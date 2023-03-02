The Show Low Public Library has released its calendar of events for March. These events and programs are available to all White Mountain residents who meet the correct age and registration requirements, completely free of charge.
Are those New Year’s Resolutions going well? If not…
…Get fit with Geri-Fit! Geri-fit is a video-led, low impact, chair based strength training specifically for older adults. The group meets from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in the SLPL Youth Center, located inside the library.
The training exercises are designed to improve strength, balance and energy to help strengthen the spine, hips and wrists. The library requests that all participants bring their own water, as much as they would need for the duration of their exercising.
Space is limited and registration is required to participate. For more information, call the library at (928) 532-4070.
Spring Season made cheap!
The library will host a presentation on inexpensive seed starting mix at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The event is open to anyone above the age of 16 and does not require registration.
“You can buy expensive pre-made seed starting mix, or you can make your own; so you control the ingredients, which is important if you’re wanting to keep your gardening organic,” a release states. Anyone hoping to start a garden without breaking a budget is welcome to observe how to make their own quality seed starting mix.
Sew with serenity in the Springtime
The Unmind and Unwind Fiber Arts Enthusiasts will meet between 1 and 3 p.m. on March 13 at the library. The meeting is open to anyone aged 16 or older with an interest in knitting, sewing, crochet, or any other fabric art.
Beginners are welcome to share hints and a cup of tea while chatting on projects, swapping patterns or getting to know your neighbors. No registration is required.
Learn the ways of Cricut watercolors!
The library’s Maker Space will host two sessions reviewing how to make watercolor prints using the library’s Cricut machine, “a digital die-cutting machine that is able to cut many different materials for you to use in a plethora of craft projects,” as described by the Craft World website.
Attendees must register in advance and decide between either a morning session (10 to 11 a.m.) or an evening session (6 to 7 p.m.). For more information, call the library at (928) 532-4070.
The event is open to anyone aged 16 and older, though younger attendees (below age 18) must be accompanied by a parent. Visitors will learn how to select the best images for watercolor projects using the device, making for some fun Spring projects.
Prepare for April events
The library will host the Community Seed, Bulb and Plant Swap from 10 a.m. to noon on April 15. Locals will “meet with other growers and swap extra seeds, bulbs, plant starts, house plants, and any other plants that need new homes to thrive in and take home something new,” states a city release.
Attendees are expected to individually package their seeds with correct harvesting dates and plant details before bringing them to the event, but volunteers will be on site to assist any who cannot. Only “heirloom, non-GMO and/or locally saved seeds” will be accepted.
The Show Low Public Library is located at 181 N. Ninth St. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday. For more information about any of the events listed, call 928-532-4070 or visit facebook.com/showlowlibrary.
