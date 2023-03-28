The March 21 meeting of the Show Low city council started with discussion of a possible safety hazard at the Aquatic Center, according to one resident.
Chris Albuquerque spoke at the Call to the Public at last week’s meeting to inform them she was “hit in the head twice by regulation basketballs.”
“I ended up having to go to urgent care because my neck went into a full spasm,” she said. She claimed she was struck during the pool’s designated lap-swim time, which takes place from 9 to 10:45 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“We have to share the pool with open swim, which isn’t a problem (when) everybody is there swimming,” she said. “We should be able to swim in the swimming pool with no risk of getting hit by hard basketballs.”
Albuquerque said has spoken with the pool staff about removing the basketball hoop, saying it’s too close to the free-swim area.
Albuquerque said she was told, “I’ve already heard about it. We’re not moving the basketball hoop. The kids have to be able to play,” when speaking with the pool manager.
“It’s a swimming pool, for swimming in, not for basketball. I understand that kids need to play, but the balls are regulation basketballs. They’re hard balls,” she said.
Albuquerque mentioned the city park, which the Aquatic Center is located within, has “many” basketball courts that children could use outside of the pool area.
City Manager Morgan Brown told city council he “met with (her) this morning and talked about it.” Brown said he had “some ideas” on how to address the issue and would update the council about the situation at a later meeting.
Upgrades to police station
Bill Kopp, Show Low Public Works director, spoke to the council as it considered options for upcoming construction projects, including renovations to the former police station to to house an expanded dispatch and communications facility.
The property is located at 150 N. Sixth St. in Show Low and, according to Kopp, would “accommodate additional dispatch consoles to increase the capacity of the city’s capabilities.”
Kopp recommended council award the council to LD&B LLC for “an amount not to exceed $996,633.66.”
Vice Mayor Connie Kakavas asked Show Low Police Chief Brad Provost to come to the podium and explain the purpose behind the renovation.
Provost said that the department currently rents a “regional communications center,” explaining that SLPD provides dispatch support for “pretty much all of southern Navajo County.”
“We dispatch for Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Snowflake/Taylor Police Department, Pinetop Fire Department, Timber Mesa Fire Department, Pinedale/Clay Springs Fire Department and Heber/Overgaard Fire Department,” he said.
Provost added that SLPD has been in talks with law officers who serve St. Johns and its surrounding areas about providing dispatch for that community as well.
“We’re expanding this,” he said, “ but it’s to further create redundancy. We’ve gotten some grant funding (and) working on expanding the network and creating two dispatch centers that are connected, us (Show Low) and Holbrook.”
Joint upgrade project at Show Low Lake
The motion to accept and award the bid for construction passed unanimously, and Kopp moved on a proposed joint project between the city of Show Low and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The project would involve accessibility upgrades on the boat ramp located at Show Low Lake. Kopp said the project’s costs would be split 75% and 25%, with AZGFD paying the larger portion of funding.
“The work includes, but is not limited to, removals of existing asphalt, curb, sidewalk, and trees, the installation of new curb, sidewalk, asphalt pavement, ramps, handrail and incidentals required to provide a complete and functioning project,” Kopp said.
Again, Kopp asked the council to approve awarding the construction contract to LD&B LLC for its bid of $217,891.50. The motion passed unanimously.
