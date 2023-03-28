Accessibility upgrade at Show Low Lake Road location
On March 21, Show Low city council approved a joint project with the Arizona Game and Fish Department to help fund Americans with Disabilities Act Improvements at the boat ramp located at 3300 East Show Low Lake Road.

The March 21 meeting of the Show Low city council started with discussion of a possible safety hazard at the Aquatic Center, according to one resident.

Chris Albuquerque spoke at the Call to the Public at last week’s meeting to inform them she was “hit in the head twice by regulation basketballs.”

