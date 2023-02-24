A resident, identifying himself only as “Gordon,” was the only person to answer Show Low mayor John Leech Jr.’s call to the public at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“I’m here to let you know that my neighborhood is not all pleased with the operator of the snowplow truck,” he said. “It is not about the berms in and on our driveways. It is about the plow operator operating the truck opposing the flow of traffic, driving on the incorrect side of the roadways.”
“Gordon” told the council he had already contacted Navajo County and the Arizona Department of Transportation about the issue, who confirmed that driving against the flow of traffic is not one of either organization’s standard procedures.
“Imagine turning onto 22nd Avenue, and you meet a plow truck head-on,” he told the council. “That has happened to me more than once. It is scary and extremely dangerous, not to mention who would be at fault.”
Leech thanked “Gordon” for speaking up on the issue and, after confirming the individual’s address, asked city manager Moran Brown to investigate the issue.
Afterwards, a public safety presentation was held by Show Low Police Department chief Brad Provost. SLPD held their 2022 annual awards ceremony, handing out achievements for lifesaving efforts and dispatcher and officer of the year, among others.
“You guys (have) a tough job,” Leech said, addressing the visiting law enforcement members. “But it’s awesome when we do this, every year. I know the plaque is just a little token of appreciation, but we love everything you do out there. You’ll have our support for as long as long as we’re setting up here.”
After a five-minute break, Cari Bilbie, Show Low city accounting manager, took to the podium to present the city’s midyear financial report for the fiscal year, which ends on June 30. Bilbie’s report covered the time between July 1 to December 31, 2022.
“This is just to give you an idea of, (halfway) through the year, where we stand on our expenses and revenues and whether or not we’re reaching our benchmarks,” she said while addressing the council.
Bilbie said the city’s benchmark for revenues and expenses is 50%, but noted most of the general fund revenues exceed that benchmark. Bilbies reported the city has spent 46.3% ($12,017,193) of the total budget ($25,954,347) allocated for the year, saying, “We’re doing quite well.”
She presented the city’s sales tax data, noting the city was on track to exceed last year’s numbers. She said the city was 26.83% above the year-to-date totals from the same period in 2022. Compared to last year’s $9.2 million, this year, the city is sitting at $10.5 million.
Bilbie said Show Low’s state shared revenues were “right on track,” at 49.9%, having spent $2,391,044 from a budget of $4,747,286. She noted the general funds, specifically the Highway User Revenue Fund revenues, were lower than expected, tracking only 45.2% ($13,014,643) received from $28,822,253 expected in the budget.
While Show Low’s utility fund revenues appeared to be low (49.2% for water, 27.5 for wastewater, and 47% for sanitation), “this is because this is more of a five-month cycle than a six-month cycle. They’re right on schedule and right on target. You’ll find the same thing with our utility expenditures,” Bilbie said.
She noted there was a spike in debt services, saying it was due to “excise revenue obligation bonds for HURF and sewer that we took out last year. Our first principal payments were due in August (last) year; otherwise, we are still on track.”
Rachael Hall, Show Low city clerk, invited Eric Harold Ashworth to the podium. Ashworth was in attendance on behalf of One-Eyed Jacks Sports Lounge in Show Low.
The council considered allowing the bar to transfer its liquor license from the business’s former location (480 W. Deuce of Clubs, in Show Low) to the business new address (4481 S. White Mountain Road Suite #2). The motion passed unanimously.
Hall then introduced Marchelle Eva May Haverland, speaking on behalf of Rocky’s Cocktail Lounge, a new business hoping to set up shop at the old One-Eyed Jacks location, 480 W. Deuce of Clubs, in Show Low. Because the previous business owners transferred their license, Haverland asked the council to consider awarding her business a new liquor license.
Haverland told the council she’s been tending bars in the White Mountains for 20 years and has held onto a dream of opening her own establishment for 16 of them. The motion passed unanimously.
The council then entertained a motion to allow the transfer of a liquor license for Buffalo Bills Tavern and Museum in Show Low. Dana Gail Foster and Gary Arthur Martinson were hoping to move the license from the business’s old location, on SR 260 and Bison Parkway in Show Low, to the business’s new address, 400 N. Clark Road, also in Show Low. The motion passed unanimously.
The Show Low City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Mar. 7. The Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting and minutes can be viewed in full online at showlowaz.suiteonemedia.com.
