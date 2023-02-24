Show Low City Council
A resident, identifying himself only as “Gordon,” was the only person to answer Show Low mayor John Leech Jr.’s call to the public at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

“I’m here to let you know that my neighborhood is not all pleased with the operator of the snowplow truck,” he said. “It is not about the berms in and on our driveways. It is about the plow operator operating the truck opposing the flow of traffic, driving on the incorrect side of the roadways.”

