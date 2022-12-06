Members of the Show Low Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol — currently numbering 50 personnel in its ranks — met at the VFW Show Low Post 9907 for their annual CAP birthday celebration and awards ceremony.
Many cadets and adults were recognized for their contributions to the Squadron in the three main programs of Aerospace Education, Emergency Services and Cadet Programs.
Of the more than 70 in attendance for the luncheon were CAP adults, cadets and parents. The luncheon also hosted guests Commander Rick Gurk and his wife, and VFW Chaplain Russ Taylor, all of VFW Post 9907. Additionally, Lt. Col Calderon, CAP, from Williams Field Squadron was in attendance.
One highlight of the afternoon was the news that the Squadron received the CAP National Award for Quality Cadet Unit for the third consecutive year.
Several cadets and adults received awards and recognition for their accomplishments during the past year, and a promotion ceremony was held for Cadet 2nd Lt. Aiden Hand, who earned the Billy Mitchell Award. The achievement recognizes the cadet’s progression of Aerospace Education, Physical Fitness and Leadership at a high level of accomplishment. Cadets receiving this award are provided the opportunity to graduate USAF boot camp with the grade of E2 if they enlist. Aiden has been a Cadet in the Squadron since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.