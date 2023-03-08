After previously notifying the council about an unsafe snowplow driver, “Gordon” returned to provide an update at Tuesday’s Show Low city council meeting.
The Show Low resident took to the podium to thank “whomever corrected” his neighborhood’s snowplow driver after mentioning the driver had been seen going against the direction of traffic.
Gordon was happy to report, “The plow driver drove properly on the correct side of the road, in the correct direction of traffic flow,” noting that he would “continue to monitor” the situation.
He remained at the podium to inform city council of a group of children who rode, “dirt bikes, three-wheelers, quads, and go-karts up and down the streets.
“These, I almost called them hooligans, youngsters are more than likely underage, under the driving age. They are operating non-plated vehicles which may not be properly registered or insured,” he said.
The resident said he, along with several neighbors, have informed Show Low Police Department about the situation. “Last summer, I supplied a responding police officer with short video and a few Arizona Revised Statutes codes, the traffic violations,” he said.
“Someone’s going to get hurt, maimed, or killed. This must stop. We will continue to contact the police when this, in our opinion, illegal, annoying activity happens.”
Show Low mayor John Leech Jr. asked city manager, Morgan Brown, to see if SLPD count patrol the area more frequently as Gordon took his seat.
Forestry and fire management funds
Show Low community services director Jay Brimhall replaced him at the podium while the council considered whether to accept funds from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Last spring, he explained, the department solicited proposals from county and city agencies “to promote forest health for fire prevention, critical infrastructure protection, and forest and water shed restoration through the reduction of hazardous vegetation.”
Brimhall said the city responded and received funds for five properties in Show Low that are “densely wooded and in need of fuel reduction,” including Show Low City Park and White Mountain Vacation Village.
After Brimhall called for the council to accept the $182,000, the motion to accept passed unanimously.
Public restroom renovations
Afterwards, the council heard from Bill Kopp, public works director for the city of Show Low. Kopp asked the council to consider a bid to complete renovations for public restrooms located by the baseball fields in city park and the city’s community gym.
The rebuilds are part of the city’s attempt to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act for its restrooms, one of which is already construction near the Old Pavilion inside city park.
“The improvements include new stainless steel plumbing fixtures, partitions, wall-board paint, refinishing concrete floors, lighting, doors, windows, paper and soap product dispensers, and other necessary appurtenances,” Kopp said.
Kopp said the only bid received was from LD & B, LLC, a general contracting company located in the city, for $255,000. The motion to accept the bid passed unanimously.
Opioid settlement funds strategy
City attorney Anna Atencio spoke to the council about the One Arizona (Plan) Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Understanding. “The people of the state of Arizona, including Show Low, have been harmed by the opioid epidemic caused by entities within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” she said.
“The state and certain other participating local governments have joined in litigation, seeking to hold the pharmaceutical supply chain participants accountable for the damage that has been caused.”
As a result, Atencio asked the council to authorize and approve an intergovernmental agreement with neighboring municipal and county governments regarding the allocation of funds from the plan.
Council considered partnering with neighboring communities (Holbrook, Winslow, Snowflake, Taylor, Pinetop, Lakeside) and Navajo County to create a Navajo County Opioid Settlement Steering Committee.
Atencio said the committee was being formed to identify priorities and projects that will make optimal use of the settlement’s funds. The motion passed unanimously.
The Show Low City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Mar. 21. All meetings and minutes can be viewed in full online at showlowaz.suiteonemedia.com.
