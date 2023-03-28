After months of searching, the city of Show Low has managed to fill multiple vacancies across four city commissions, committees and boards.
On Jan. 13, the city posted applications for the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, the Show Low Aviation Advisory Committee and the Board of Adjustment to its website and social media. It was finally able to fill those positions at its March 21 meeting.
Per policy, the positions were offered to anyone who resides within city limits and would like to offer input on the growth and development of the city of Show Low.
After taking applications and interviews for two months, the council was asked to make its final decisions at the March 21 council meeting.
Interviews with the candidates were conducted in the hours prior to the evening’s council meeting, according to City Clerk Rachael Hall. She introduced each group of applicants and tallied the council members' final votes. The results were relayed back to the council, which moved to accept each group of applicants as presented.
First, the council considered whom to appoint to the open positions available with the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission. “The terms of four Planning and Zoning Commission members will expire at the end of March this year,” Hall said. “Staff contacted the incumbents to gauge their interest in reapplying, and two of them, Gentry Hatch and Jodi Whitehead, submitted applications.”
City staff also received three more applications from Jeremy Schnepf, Derik Whipple and Dawn Wilson, Hall said.
After a few moments allowing the council members to make their selections, Hall announced that Hatch, Schnepf, Whipple and Wilson had received the most votes from the council.
Next, the city clerk moved to the appointment of new members to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. Hall said that of the two members with terms set to expire this month, only one, Joel Weeks, submitted an application to return.
“Staff also received applications from four new individuals: Laura Bittick, Michael Dalessandri, John C. Hannah and Ken VanWinkle,” she said.
Again, Hall received the ballots from each council member and tallied the results, reporting incumbent Weeks and newcomer VanWinkle as the applicants with the most votes.
The council then moved forward with the appointment of two members to the city’s Aviation Advisory Committee. In 2017, council decided at least two trained pilots would serve on the committee at any point.
“Of the current, standing committee members,” Hall said, “there’s three residents with two pilots, so the committee’s residency requirement is already being currently met.”
Both incumbents, Louis Booker and Gary Winslow, submitted applications, and previous applicant Hannah also applied.
Hannah would not be denied again and was approved for the aviation committee with Booker. Lastly, council moved to accept applications for the Show Low Board of Adjustment.
“Staff contacted the incumbents and to gauge their interest in reapplying, and all three reapplied, which are Michael Gibson, Bill Johnson and James Zimmerman,” Hall said.
Unlike the previous appointments, the city did not receive any additional applications for the positions available with the Board of Adjustment.
Hall recommended reappointing the incumbents who all reapplied, and the motion passed unanimously.
After the appointments had been finalized, Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr. moved to approve each committee, commission and board appointment, and all passed unanimously.
He thanked the applicants and council members for their time, saying, “We appreciate all the interviews and applications that we (received).”
“In the past, there’s been times where we get none and we have to postpone it,” Leech said. “It’s nice to see people getting involved in our town.”
