Chuck Cole and his daughter, Cameron, danced the night away at a father/daughter dance held at a father/daughter dance held at Show Low City Gymnasium in Feb. 2019. A similar event will be held at Ballet White Mountains, 640 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop, on Friday.
PINETOP – Ballet White Mountains is offering every White Mountain father an evening to spend with the special little girl in their lives.
BWM, located at 640 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop, is entering its 10th year of business in the White Mountains. Over that time, the dance center has become a schedule-staple for many artistic White Mountain youth.
“We like to find kids who are artistically driven,” said Linda Bohn, director at BWM. “This area has a wide number of children who like dealing with colors and patterns that help them show their creative side.
“We enjoy offering those children an outlet, a way to use that energy and artistry (to) find which section of the arts they like the most. For me and my instructors, that’s ballet. It’s become a very accessible way for our youth to start thinking artistically.”
BWM will hold a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance from 7 to 8 p.m. on Friday. Tickets will cost $5 per person, or $10 per father/daughter pairing. This special Valentine’s Day event promises to provide a fun evening for dads from all over the Mountain to spend with their lovely, young daughters.
“We wanted to host an evening for young women to come see what BWM has to offer,” Bohn said, “and what better way to do that than with the company of their loving father. It’ll be a clean, safe dance for them to enjoy each other’s company around other (pairs) around them.”
The dance will feature plenty of dancing, of course, but also a photo booth, a raffle, prizes and refreshments. The evening's refreshments will be provided by Culver’s in Show Low.
“We wanted to make sure we had something that would be easy to clean off of our floors, and Culver’s was kind enough to provide frozen custard for the young women and their fathers,” Bohn said.
Each father/daughter pair will receive a free raffle ticket. Additional tickets can be purchased for $1 each or can be purchased six at a time for only $5. The prizes available are a couple of “big, plush Valentine’s bears. They’re awfully cute,” according to Bohn.
The event will be sponsored by White Mountain Inspiration, a newly founded local nonprofit for which Bohn sits as a board member. She said the proceeds from the event will help to fund future events, activities, and programs.
“Our nonprofit got started up in the fall and we already have plenty of ideas for projects we’d like to do in this area,” Bohn said. “Since many on the Mountain aren’t wealthy, we’re interested in starting a scholarship program and a bus/shuttle program to bring children to ballet classes if they don’t have good access to transportation.
“It’s going to be a fun evening for fathers and their little girls, and the fundraising will help make future dances and events even better. Anyone who comes and celebrates Valentine’s Day with us is sure to have a good time.”
