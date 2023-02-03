2019 Daddy Daughter Dance

Chuck Cole and his daughter, Cameron, danced the night away at a father/daughter dance held at a father/daughter dance held at Show Low City Gymnasium in Feb. 2019. A similar event will be held at Ballet White Mountains, 640 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop, on Friday.

 Bob Martinson/The Independent (2019)

PINETOP – Ballet White Mountains is offering every White Mountain father an evening to spend with the special little girl in their lives.

BWM, located at 640 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop, is entering its 10th year of business in the White Mountains. Over that time, the dance center has become a schedule-staple for many artistic White Mountain youth.

