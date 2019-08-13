SHOW LOW — The 2019 Darrin Reed Memorial Ride/Run to raise money for the Darrin Reed Foundation is coming Saturday, Aug. 17.
The event honors Reed, a Show Low Police Officer killed in the line of duty in 2016. Just like last year, the ride in his name kicks off at Show Low Motorsports in the Auto Mall off of US 60 near the airport.
Cost is $20 per rider/driver and $10 per passenger, which includes lunch, registration and entertainment/music.
This is a ride open to anyone with wheels — be it a motorcycle, car, truck, or just about anything that is street legal.
The run starts at 9:30 a.m. with registration from 8-9 a.m.
Stops along the ride include one at Trail Riders in Eagar at 10:45 a.m. and one at The Den in Pinetop at 1:30 p.m. Then everyone heads back to Show Low Motorsports.
The stops in Eagar and Pinetop include general raffles and there will be a 50/50 raffle during the event, must be present to win.
Proceeds stay on the Mountain to help members of the community and to help local police enforce laws against illegal drug trafficking.
Information on the ride can be found on Facebook 2nd Annual Darrin Reed Memorial Ride/Run.
