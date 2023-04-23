The memory of a Pinetop-Lakeside couple is aiding young adults hoping to further their education.
For over 25 years, the Show Low Elks Lodge has offered tuition assistance for students who reside in the White Mountains.
“There are so many students in this area who don’t even realize the opportunity is there,” said Renée Higginbotham, public relations chairman for the Elks Lodge.
“I think it’s important that they realize there are people in their community who support them, and because of Mr. Glover, we have another way of doing that.”
Higginbotham is referring to Roy Glover, a former Pinetop-Lakeside resident and U.S. Navy retiree. After his discharge, Glover moved to the White Mountains with his wife, Charlotte, in 1978. Charlotte died in 2015 after 45 years of marriage; Roy died in 2021.
“From what we can tell, Roy was a very private individual. I don’t believe he was even a member of our lodge,” Higginbotham said.
“We now know that he was a very generous man. After he passed, he donated very large parts of savings to local organizations, like the Elks Lodge and the (Pinetop-Lakeside) Senior Center.”
For the second year in a row and in addition to its traditional, annual tuition assistance funds, the Show Low Elks Lodge is offering a scholarship bearing the Glovers’ names.
The Roy and Charlotte Glover Memorial Scholarship is open to all high school seniors and current college students who reside in the White Mountains, Higginbotham said.
The funds are also available to students who graduated high school within the last two years or any students currently pursing trade or vocational schooling. The scholarship amounts will vary between $1,000 and $2,500 depending on the type of classes being pursued, among other background details, Higginbotham said.
Students will need to complete an application from the Elks Lodge website at elks.org; the Show Low lodge is No. 2090) and will be asked to send contact information, their GPA and a letter of recommendation to Higginbotham via email.
She said the recommendation can come from any reputable adult who can honestly speak about the student, whether that be a teacher, church elder or employer. Winners will be chosen by an Elks committee that will review all applications and deliberate on whom it believes will best utilize the scholarship funds.
To help with this process, lodge members are asking all applicants to complete an essay introducing themselves to the Elks Lodge and explaining their future plans.
“We want to see their perspective and outlook on what it’s like to grow up here,” Higginbotham said. “We want to hear about the optimism they have for their future.”
The lodge is also offering three additional scholarships: two Show Low Elks Lodge membership grants for $750 each, and the Show Low Elks Lodge Past Exalted Rulers’ Association scholarship for $500.
“Our membership scholarship is funded through all of the different fundraisers and events we do all year-round,” she said. “We’ve been offering that for at least 25 years, and the ‘rulers’ scholarship has been offered for about 10.”
The scholarships are offered once every year, normally before the spring semester has concluded for most students.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship offerings is at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
All contact information and applicant information must be submitted before then to be considered for any of the scholarships.
For more information or to apply, contact Higginbotham by email at renee.chappellhigginbotham@gmail.com.Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com
