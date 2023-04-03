The Easter Bunny delighted a crowd of more than 200 at the Show Low Elks Lodge Pavilion in April, 2017. Kids of all ages hunted for 600 plastic eggs filled with candy, stickers and other prizes. A bouncy house, music, an egg decorating contest and grilled hot dogs made for a fun-filled Easter Sunday.
The Easter Bunny delighted a crowd of more than 200 at the Show Low Elks Lodge Pavilion in April, 2017. Kids of all ages hunted for 600 plastic eggs filled with candy, stickers and other prizes. A bouncy house, music, an egg decorating contest and grilled hot dogs made for a fun-filled Easter Sunday.
Volunteers with the Show Low Elks Lodge are preparing to host their annual Easter egg hunt, welcoming anyone with a few hours to spare the day before Easter Sunday.
After assisting with over 20 Easter eggs hunts in just as many years, Renée Higginbotham, public relations chairman for the Elks Lodge, said the events have a habit of “blurring together a little bit.”
“The events are never dull, but after hosting so many of them, the specifics of each one to tend to slip,” she said.
“The kids are what make them special, not the prizes or the food or anything. When we (the Elks) get to see the kids running out for their first egg, it never fails to warm your heart.”
The Elks Lodge hosts community events throughout the year, often correlating with different holidays.
In November, volunteers coordinated the delivery of food boxes for needy White Mountain families, and in December, the lodge holds clothing and food drives.
On Saturday, volunteers with the Elks Lodge, located at 805 E. Whipple St. in Show Low, will host their annual Easter egg hunt, open to any child aged 12 or younger and their families.
While the whistle to start the hunt won’t go off until 11 a.m., parents are encouraged to show up between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. to help their children get situated.
Elks Lodge volunteers will be on site to assist parents and make sure the children stay safe while they enjoy some Easter-themed fun and festivities.
Higginbotham said the children will be separated into three age groups: newborn to age 4, age 5 to age 8, and age 9 to age 12.
“The separate groups (ensure) each kid has an opportunity to have a good time and a successful hunt, without competing with kids who may be much older,” Higginbotham said.
She said that parents of children in the youngest group, 0-4, are more than welcome to help their children and walk with them while they gather their eggs.
“The Easter egg hunt always draws a pretty decent crowd, so we made a couple of changes over the past few years to make it easier on the parents and more fun for the kids,” Higginbotham said.
“Instead of holding on Easter Sunday, we’ve moved it to the day before. That way, families don’t feel torn between going to see their family or enjoying an Easter egg hunt with their children.”
She also said the Elks Lodge has expanded on the prizes they have available for the children to win.
This year’s prizes include a bicycle for each age group, CoComelon toys from the popular YouTube children’s show, water guns and stuffed animals.
Following the hunt, the Lodge will also host a hot dog lunch for the children and their families, open to anyone who attends at no charge.
“The idea was to create an environment to meant to encourage the kids to feel safe and have a good time,” Higginbotham said.
“It’s hard to avoid having a smile on your face while we’re out watching the kids. They come with a lot of energy and happiness and the feelings are contagious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.