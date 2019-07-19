WHITE MOUNTAIN APACHE RESERVATION — The lightning-caused White Springs Fire located around 11 miles north of Cibecue that was at 60 acres on July 12 has grown to almost 1,500 acres as of Tuesday, July 16.
An update from BIA Wildland Management Public Information Officer Candy Lupe stated that the fire is being used as a resource to burn off fuels left behind by the 17-year-old Rodeo-Chediski Fire.
Lupe said limited operations took place over the July 12 weekend due to weather conditions.
The fuels it is consuming includes pine stringers, grass, brush and other ground fuels.
Allowing the fire to burn introduces essential natural elements back into the soil making the forest healthier.
Although it is a relatively small wildfire not threatening any structures, according to Lupe, there are some road closures to protect the public and firefighters working it.
“For fire fighter and public safety the following roads will be closed to the public: the G-20 road above the Westend Elk Camp and the 34 road. Smoke may be visible,” Lupe said in the update.
As of July 16 there were two dozers, two short crews of 10 firefighters each, an engine and some overhead equipment.
Lupe said there will be no further updates on the fire unless its behavior or management objectives experience “significant” changes.
