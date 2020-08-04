National Park Service Superintendent Jeannine McElveen has announced the recension of Stage II Fire Restrictions in Petrified Forest National Park effective immediately. Recent monsoonal rains have reduced the fire danger within the park.
As always, the National Park does not allow for:
Open fires with the exception of use of solar, propane/butane, white gas fueled stoves and charcoal-type grills in designated picnic areas. Charcoal fires are not allowed in wilderness camping areas.
Possessing or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices.
