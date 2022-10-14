Pinetop Fire District, in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association, is wrapping up its Fire Prevention Week with an Open House Safety Event on Saturday built around the motto, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home-fire escape,” said Chad Berlin, fire marshal of the Pinetop Fire District, in a news release. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home-fire escape plan will also be different.”

