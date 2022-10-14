Pinetop Fire District will hold their Open House Safety Event on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Pinetop. Fire Marshal Chad Berlin said, “The Open House event also allows our firefighters and public to visit in a non-emergency situation. We love the chance to get to know the people we serve.”
Photo courtesy of Michael Rossi
Carol Strub, with help from Mark Rova, tries on a firefighter’s glove during the Open House Safety Event held by the Pinetop Fire District in 2013.
Pinetop Fire District, in partnership with the National Fire Protection Association, is wrapping up its Fire Prevention Week with an Open House Safety Event on Saturday built around the motto, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home-fire escape,” said Chad Berlin, fire marshal of the Pinetop Fire District, in a news release. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home-fire escape plan will also be different.”
Berlin contacted the White Mountain Independent to speak further on the importance of the event and what people can take away after attending.
Berlin has worked for PFD for over 17 years and stated that this year’s wildfire season was relatively mild when compared to years past.
“I want to stress this is not the norm, and we should always stay vigilant when it comes to preparing for wildland fires through vegetation management, home hardening and preparing for evacuations,” Berlin said.
Part of those preparations start with understanding a personal escape route in the event of a house fire. Since January, PFD has responded to 11 structure fires, a category that includes houses and other personal-living spaces, Berlin said. He noted that the winter season will see an influx in structure fires due to residents using more heat sources, quoting the National Fire Protection Agency and its report stating half of all home fires occur between December and February.
Berlin relayed a few tips for basic home maintenance to prevent structured fires.
“We like to encourage residents have your chimney cleaned and inspected by a qualified professional every year prior to use, store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container outside and at least 10 feet from your home and nearby buildings. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet from any heat source, including space heaters. Keep portable generators outside away from windows and as far away from your home as possible. Only plug one heat-producing appliance (space heater) into an electrical outlet, and install a carbon monoxide alarm inside of your home and test at least once a month,” Berlin said.
Outside of a rope rescue demonstration, a bounce house and plenty of food, the open house safety event is meant to provide information to the community that, in the future, may save someone’s life.
Berlin stressed the importance of educating the public about fire safety, saying, “It is important for the public to know their survivability is directly related to many things they can do around their homes that will decrease the likelihood of a fire and increase the chance of survivability if there is a fire”
Some of the safety advice is common sense, such as installing and regularly checking home smoke alarms. Other tips, such as the finer points of “ready, set, go evacuation preparedness,” are not as well known. After the destructiveness from the Rodeo–Chediski Fire in 2002, or even some of the smaller-scale disasters since, the importance of proper fire preparedness cannot be understated. Since 2017, house fires caused have 2,620 deaths and $6.9 billion in property damage in the United States. It’s estimated that between 25% and 30% of those fires happened in rural communities, like the White Mountains, and most had spread to surrounding forests, adding to the risk of forest wildfires.
The numbers are bleak, but events such as PFD’s open house provide a rare but required opportunity to protect the local community and everyone in it.
Anyone interested in protecting their loved ones from the dangers of house fires is more than welcome to attend.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
