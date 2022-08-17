roasting chiles

Hot enough for you? Hatch chiles are being roasted.

 Submitted

While many of us cannot wait for cooler temperatures to arrive, it is about to get a lot hotter throughout the state due to the arrival of the Hatch green chile season, which runs from now to mid-September, in more than 45 Food City grocery stores throughout the state.

The Hatch green chile harvest has become a culinary celebration in the Southwest. Fresh, authentic Hatch green chiles can add flavor to any at-home meal, from cheeseburgers to enchiladas. The harvest timeframe is limited, so many people stock up during the season and freeze Hatch chiles so they can use them year-round.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.