A former Winslow High School employee was recently sentenced after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving minors.
On March 10, Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, was sentenced to six years in prison and 15 years of supervised probation. A Navajo County Attorney’s Office release states Larsen’s “recent offenses” involved the sexual victimization of “a high school student over a period of four years.”
Larsen previously worked for the Winslow Unified School district as a wrestling coach before he was hit with multiple sexual abuse charges in October.
The sentencing came less than a month after Larsen pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor at least 15 years of age while in a position of trust, attempted sexual conduct with a minor at least 15 years of age while in a position of trust and three counts of public sexual indecency to a minor.
All counts are considered felonies, with severities ranging from class 2 to class 5. NCAO mentions three other victims included in the case, identifying them as members of Larsen’s “extended family,” with some of the cases dating back to the 1990s.
The youngest of these victims was five years old when Larsen committed the crimes. The high school student assaulted by Larsen was 15.
Navajo County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem Jon H. Saline ordered the prison sentence, and imposed sex offender terms on Larsen’s probation.
As such, the 40-year old is required to register as a sex offender and “refrain from contact” with his victims or “anyone under 18 years of age, except for his own children or grandchildren,” as stated in the release.
Citing the ongoing repercussions victims may be suffering due to Larsen’s actions, the court ordered that restitution to victims be kept open until the end of Larsen’s probation period, in the event victims incur additional counseling and other treatment costs.
Larsen has also been ordered to do 300 hours of community service after his prison sentence expires. NCAO notes he is still being assessed for various fines and court and probation fees.
Larsen’s sentencing stemmed from an indictment by the Navajo County Grand Jury on 14 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor including child molestation, dangerous crimes against a child and solicitation of a child.
“Between August, 2021, and May, 2022, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received reports from four women stating they were sexually abused by Larsen,” NCSO stated at the time. “The crimes reported occurred between the years of 1993-99 in the Winslow area.”
In June of that same year, a then-23-year old female reported Larsen had abused her while she was attending classes as a student between 2014-17.
“These crimes spanned decades and affected children ages five to 15, when the abuse of each of the four minor victims began,” stated Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon after Larsen’s sentencing.
“It takes courage to come forward, whether it’s been a few hours, a few years or a few decades since a crime occurred. We applaud the courage of these women and are gratified to achieve an outcome where the offender admitted his guilt in court and a measure of justice is being served.”
Carlyon said he was grateful to NCSO for their investigation, stating, “Crimes against children cannot go unanswered. We hope there can be greater healing for the victims and their families.”
