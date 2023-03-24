A former Winslow High School employee was recently sentenced after pleading guilty to sex crimes involving minors.

On March 10, Daniel Scott Larsen, 40, was sentenced to six years in prison and 15 years of supervised probation. A Navajo County Attorney’s Office release states Larsen’s “recent offenses” involved the sexual victimization of “a high school student over a period of four years.”

