Musical act Four Shillings Short is returning to the White Mountains for an equally entertaining, edified and educational performance in Lakeside.
The band is comprised of Aodh Og (pronounced, ayog) O’Tuama and Christy Martin: a husband-and-wife pairing of multi-instrumentalists whose name derives from a short story written by 1900s Irish poet James Joyce.
O’Tuama was born in Cork, Ireland, and trained in early, medieval music. This earned him a fellowship at Stanford University, which enabled him to immigrate to the US and eventually earn a doctoral degree in the medieval/renaissance performing arts.
Martin grew up in San Diego in a family of dancers and musicians. She studied classical Indian music with a protégé of Ravi Shankar and learned to play sitar. After beginning small careers as touring world music musicians, the pair came across each other at a concert in 1995.
“I went to see his band because I had heard that they were one of the best bands in the San Francisco Bay area. We talked about being musicians and playing in bands. Then, a week later, he asked me out and a week after that we were married,” Martin said.
The band plays 20 instruments. To split the workload, O’Tuama primarily performs with the wind instruments and Martin plays the stringed instruments. Both members provide vocals and percussion.
“We play music from India, South America, Ireland and various European countries,” O’Tuama said. “We introduce people to instruments from all over the world. We talk about the instruments, their repertoire and the cultures that they lend their style to.”
FFS also leads educational classes in public schools and libraries. These include programs such as “Around the World in 30 Instruments,” which is designed to educate people of all ages about the instruments not conventionally heard in most modern American music.
Martin said, “Over the last 26 years of touring, we’ve discovered that most people are hungry for knowledge, for something more than what they already know. Once somebody takes interest and opens their mind they experience something they’ve never experienced before.”
O’Tuama said, “It’s not like we’re doing standard, Irish rebellion ballads. We’re both musicologists at heart — we like to find songs outside the basic repertoire. It’s something they would have to travel hundreds of miles to hear again.”
The band will perform a Celtic, folk and world music concert from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11 at Unity of the White Mountains, 257 N. Woodland Road in Lakeside.
The concert will exhibit a wide array of different worldly instruments, including the dulcimer, mandolin, mandola, bouzouki, tinwhistles, sitar, charango, bowed psaltery, banjo, Native American flutes, bodhran, guitar and ukulele.
Martin said, “We do it by donation because we don’t want to create an economic barrier. Children are free, so we encourage families to come and bring their kids, specifically those interested in music.
“Music is the language of the heart and the soul. We encourage and hope to inspire some people to just pick up an instrument, any kind they can get their hands on, and start playing music. It makes life better. It makes everything better.”
