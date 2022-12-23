Martina Webster hugs her daughter, Dalea Faulkner, in front of her Christmas tree at her Lakeside home on Monday. The pair co-produced a Christmas film titled “Hashtag Blessed” that was filmed primarily between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside. Faulkner, who wrote the screenplay for the film, said, “We really captured the look and feel of the area. The people you see in the film: those are your friends and family.”
A promotional poster for the film “Hashtag Blessed” is shown. The film is available on YouTube, Tubi, and Amazon Prime Video. Locals who watch the film may recognize real-life locations in the White Mountains, such as Wine Mountains in Pinetop and Summit Healthcare Hospital in Show Low.
Martina Webster hugs her daughter, Dalea Faulkner, in front of her Christmas tree at her Lakeside home on Monday. The pair co-produced a Christmas film titled “Hashtag Blessed” that was filmed primarily between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside. Faulkner, who wrote the screenplay for the film, said, “We really captured the look and feel of the area. The people you see in the film: those are your friends and family.”
A promotional poster for the film “Hashtag Blessed” is shown. The film is available on YouTube, Tubi, and Amazon Prime Video. Locals who watch the film may recognize real-life locations in the White Mountains, such as Wine Mountains in Pinetop and Summit Healthcare Hospital in Show Low.
The 2022 Christmas film “Hashtag Blessed” serves as a small example of how magical the holiday season can be in the White Mountains.
Martine Webster’s living room is covered top to bottom with various Christmas decorations, ranging from red and gold Santa Claus statues on the mantle to assortments of holiday-themed stuffed animals stashed anywhere she could make room.
“I’m a Christmas fanatic,” confessed Webster, standing near her eight feet or taller Christmas tree, completely decked out in red and gold ornaments. “Nothing can express how (much) I love this time of year. That’s why I was so excited to work on another Christmas movie.”
She’s speaking about “Hashtag Blessed,” a Christmas movie that she produced and was filmed primarily between Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside. Webster’s daughter, Dalea Faulkner, wrote the screenplay for the movie and the mother-daughter duo worked together to produce the film.
“I feel like Hashtag Blessed is everybody’s home film,” said Faulkner. “The community really came together to help support the movie and I feel like we really captured the look and feel of the area. The people you see in the film: those are your friends and family.”
Faulkner splits her time between living in the White Mountains and Colorado, which directly inspired the fictional area where the film takes place called “Amberlight Valley.” The film was shot at local locations like WME Theatre, The Picnic Basket, Wine Mountains, Summit Healthcare, Whispering Pine Cabins, and Greentree Inn. Many locals will recognize them in the film, although they’ve been renamed or repurposed to fit the narrative of the story.
Webster said, “We used as many local extras as we could. We really wanted this to be a community project and it ends up serving as a tribute, in a way, to both cities: Pinetop and Show Low.”
Faulkner responded, “Collaborating with local businesses is where the value is. We get to work with the people we know and show off the shops or restaurants that we love. It’s such a fun opportunity to make something together and build those relationships.”
Webster and Faulkner both agree that one of the main factors in deciding to make the movie in the White Mountains was to encourage tourism to the region. “Hashtag Blessed” is intended to be the first in a series that is expected to reach four or five films.
“People will want to eat at the restaurants they see in the film, and up here, they can,” explained Webster. “We want people to come here as tourists and try and find Amberlight Valley for themselves and see what stories the area has for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.