Its lights, camera, action for producer Martina Webster for the 5th Anniversary of the Show Low Film festival. Independent film makers from all over the world submit their work for film festivals to be screened by their audiences and the judges. With over 3 days of workshops and showings, its an experience like no other, especially when you realize the actors on the screen is same people sitting next to you.

For inspiring film makers, they have to submit their films to be judged and scored, and Martina says they only accept the top 100 films, with the scores that need to meet the criteria after being nominated by a judge. Martina says there picked 64 films accepted this year, however only 52 films are able to attend, which is a requirement to be entered as a nominee. However, there’s 10 additional films that will be shown in the block chart, but not allowed to be judged.

Brett Halfpop is the videographer for the White Mountain Independent.

