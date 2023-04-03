K-9 Kilo

K-9 Kilo was a good boy, yes, he was a good boy when a positive alert from the canine led to the seizure of two pounds of cocaine and two arrests.

 NCSO

Two men have been booked into Navajo County jail for felony drug charges.

On March 30, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rolando Pena-Garza, 20, and Roberto Carlos Rojas-Sotelo, 40, both from Mexico.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.