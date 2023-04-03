Two men have been booked into Navajo County jail for felony drug charges.
On March 30, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rolando Pena-Garza, 20, and Roberto Carlos Rojas-Sotelo, 40, both from Mexico.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
The arrest took place two days prior following a traffic stop conducted by NCSO’s criminal interdiction unit on interstate 40 near milepost 283, west of Holbrook.
The unit’s K-9, Kilo, was deployed during the stop, which led to a positive alert. Shortly after, drugs were located in the vehicle.
“Kilo was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle,” reads an NCSO release.
K-9 Kilo’s positive alert led to the seizure of “over two pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $80,000,” NCSO stated.
Both Roberto and Rolando were booked on transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of narcotic drugs, all felonies.
Official complaints against both men were filed in Navajo County Superior Court on Friday and show each defendant has been officially charged with a single count of the transportation and possession of a narcotic drug for sale.
The charge is a class 2 felony under Arizona drug law and could carry a maximum sentence of 12.5 years in prison.
K-9 Kilo’s positive alert adds to a growing list of assists to local law enforcement involving the transportation of large quantities of drugs.
In January, 2022, Kilo’s alert led to the seizure of nearly 5 pounds of heroin, 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder and more than 57,000 fentanyl pills.
In March, 2022, Kilo’s keen nose led to another seizure of over 7 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 230 Fentanyl pills.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com
