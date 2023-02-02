LAKESIDE – A family currently residing in Lakeside is facing the threat of homelessness with no answer or sense of relief in sight.
Austin Josephson and Kristen Schreiner have resided at Rodeo Court Apartments in Lakeside with their two children since March.
Josephson said he quit his job as a roofer after his wife, Schreiner, was diagnosed with Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. MCAS is a condition accompanied by severe allergic reactions, he explained, and demands an “extra-safe living environment” that ideally also accommodates their lower income status.
On Jan 2., they visited Park Meadows Apartments in Taylor. The couple claimed they were told a unit would be available in the coming weeks, so they applied.
Josephson said, “After we filled out the application, my wife asked the woman at the desk, ‘Can we give our landlord our 30-day notice?’ and she said ‘yes’. She said we would be able to move in on Jan. 23, assuming they could have the place ready in time; cleaning and such.”
After providing Rodeo Court with their notice to vacate, setting up the new residence’s utilities in their names, and renting a U-Haul, Josephson said he called Park Meadows to ensure the maintenance staff wasn’t using pesticide in their new apartment that would risk flaring up Schreiner’s MCAS.
“She asked, ‘Did you not get a letter in the mail? Your application has been denied. Your prior landlord references came back negative’,” Josephson said. “It took us a while to figure out what she was talking about, but eventually, we realized she was talking about Timberstone Apartments.”
In June 2021, the couple and their children lived at Timberstone Apartments in Show Low. Shortly after moving in, Schreiner realized her neighbors’ smoking was aggravating her MCAS. The complex agreed to accommodate the family and broke their lease at no extra charge.
After communicating with Timberstone, they received an additional reference from an ex-landlord they rented from in the Valley, who asked to remain nameless.
The reference reads, “I did rent to Kristen Schreiner and Austin Josephson for over three years. They were quiet, clean, polite, took care of my place, and always paid on time. I would definitely re-rent to them.”
Equipped with two positive references spanning four years, Park Meadows continued to deny the couple’s application, claiming they still did not qualify.
The couple have not received any details explaining why they weren’t allowed to move into the apartment. The most recent response from Park Meadows was an email attachment of the complex’s tenant selection criteria.
The five-page document details every reason why an applicant may be denied (income limits, occupancy standards) but gives no reason why they specifically don’t qualify.
During a telephone interview with the Park Meadows senior regional manager, she said, “I really can’t disclose (anything) because it’s proprietary for our applicants. I feel like we followed our steps and did everything possible to qualify this household, like we would anybody else.
“Depending on the criteria that they didn’t meet in the first place, if you don’t have three years of good landlord history, it may take you three years to be eligible, so they’re certainly eligible to re-apply once they’ve clarified that.”
Rodeo Court hasn’t held the couple to their notice to vacate. Schreiner said, “Despite everything that’s happened, we’re grateful for Rodeo Court and being provided a roof over our head and being understanding of our stressful situation.”
Josephson said, "We don’t really have a plan. We’re just hoping for the best and for an answer. We can’t fix anything if we haven’t been told what we did wrong.”
