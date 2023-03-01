Windy with off and on snow showers becoming a steady snow for the afternoon. High 36F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
For close to 15 years, a couple residing in Lakeside have been doing their best to care for a seemingly ever-expanding group of stray cats which they suspect have been dumped near their home.
Peter and Mary Bish purchased their property near Porter Creek Estates in Lakeside in 1996 and relocated to the White Mountains fully in 2002. As far as they can tell, they are the only full-time residents in their community.
“When the wintertime comes around, we’re the only ones here on this dead-end street," Mary said. "We’ve also got the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest just behind our back fence. We’re fairly remote.”
Since moving to the area, the couple, both in their late 80s, say they’ve noticed an influx in the number of stray cats on their block. Based on the remoteness of the Bish’s property and the domestic qualities of most of the cats, Peter and Mary suspect the cats are being abandoned there by irresponsible pet owners.
Since 2009, the couple have adopted 10 cats, all rescued near their home in Porter Creek Estates in Lakeside. The couple, both in retirement, say they’re fortunate that, while they don’t have a “large income,” they have no debts, allowing them to comfortably afford the cost of feeding and housing some of the cats.
"After a few nights, she was sleeping on my lap at night and sitting up on the windowsill," Mary said of Charcoal, one of the first cats the couple adopted. "She knew she was home because, I think, she had a home just like it before she was thrown out.”
Peter said he agreed to take Charcoal in after they found her attempting to eat the grease runoff from their backyard grill; thus the cat’s name. “She was in such terrible condition, the veterinarian at the Blue Ridge Clinic told us she was only a few days away from dying of starvation,” he said.
Beyond the few they’ve been able to take in, they estimate at least another 20 cats that they haven't been able to persuade into domestication have been hiding in and around their property for the past few years.
“My wife and I are both slightly allergic,” Peter said, “but we just couldn’t stand to see any of these animals freezing out in the cold or starving to death.” Mary followed with, “Neither one of us can allow an innocent, abandoned animal to starve.”
Their property is just north of the Humane Society of the White Mountains, which Mary says is unable to help rehome any of the stray cats. “Everyone knows the humane society is overwhelmed with the animals they have, so there’s not much they can do to help,” she said.
“We haven’t reached out to any other agencies on the Mountain, but I don’t think there’s much more they could do either," she added. "My hope is that there are a few locals who may be willing to care for some of these cats and give them a forever home.”
As the winter weather begins to subside, Mary and Peter are hopeful some White Mountain residents may be willing to stop near their area and rehome some of the cats before the area sees more bobcats, coyotes, or bears.
“We are feeding at least 20 strays that do not come into our home," Mary wrote in an email. "In good weather, they lodge under our long front and rear porches. Eight or nine of these are staying in our garage due to the extreme cold and snow.
“We are not a charity or a business. We want no donations. We do everything at our own expense and as we can afford. We want only to help these little creatures that have been thrown away. We do not want (them) to be abandoned again.”
Peter and Mary encourage anyone interested in helping the couple rehome any of the stray cats to contact them by email at shortythered@frontiernet.net.
