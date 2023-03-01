Cat in the Snow - Stock Photo
Peter and Mary Bish are feeding upward of 20 possibly-abandoned cats, and hope to find people willing to adopt them.

For close to 15 years, a couple residing in Lakeside have been doing their best to care for a seemingly ever-expanding group of stray cats which they suspect have been dumped near their home.

Peter and Mary Bish purchased their property near Porter Creek Estates in Lakeside in 1996 and relocated to the White Mountains fully in 2002. As far as they can tell, they are the only full-time residents in their community.

