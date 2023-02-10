Even 300,000 years (or 5,000, depending on who’s asking) after its emergence, humanity has yet to deliver a satisfactory answer to its oldest question, according to some querents: How, where, and when did we begin?
The question may persist, for some, because there aren’t enough people talking about it and exchanging ideas. That’s exactly what a Concho church elder is hoping to change.
Allen Wegele is an elder at the non-denominational Concho Valley Community Church. He lives with his wife in a rural area north of Concho, where they’ve resided since relocating from the Valley and Wegele retiring from a career in computer programming.
“I was raised in Christian home, so I learned and read the Bible from a very young age, but I also loved science; everything it had to tell us and explain about our world,” he said.
Wegele said his small-town elementary school boasted a full collection of books from the “All About…” series: a collection of educational books published for young children. The books covered complex subjects like paleontology and archeology, but explained them in simpler terms.
“I read them all, and after learning about the earth and its people, I realized the books were communicating the belief of evolution, which of course was contrary to the beliefs I’d been reading about in my Bible,” Wegele said.
“Of course, at such an early age, I was puzzled. I thought to myself, ‘Which one of these is right? Which one do I believe?’ I knew what I was taught, on both sides of the issue, but I wasn’t necessarily sure on my beliefs yet.”
In his early 30s, he read “The Genesis Flood: The Biblical Record and its Scientific Implications” by Henry M. Morris and John C. Whitcomb.
The book “presents a thorough system unifying and correlating scientific data in the earth’s early history” and “proposes a biblically based system of creationism and catastrophism,” according to the book’s Amazon description.
“For the first time, I saw a defense of a biblical account that was coming from the scientific standpoint,” Wegele said. “That was very satisfying, and it sent me on a quest to learn more about it. I began by frequenting Christian bookstores to see what I could find on that topic: origin of the Earth, origin of man and so on. Now, I’ve been studying it the past 45 years.”
Wegele collected his research into a presentation. What, in its initial stages, began as a simple slideshow has now evolved into a set of six-week class held one day per week.
“This six-week course presents the scientific evidence for biblical creation and a young earth,” a release explains. “It will describe the distinction between 'operational science' which is testable and provable and 'historical science' which is untestable and unrepeatable and therefore does not comply with the scientific method.”
Wegele has hosted classes in churches in the Valley and on the Mountain but wanted to take the presentation outside of a church setting to further the discussion even more. The Concho Mellon Community Center, which first opened in September, agreed to be its first non-religion-based venue.
CMCC will host Wegele’s presentation, “Creation vs Evolution,” at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday. Classes are scheduled to begin on February 16 and will conclude on March 23.
“My first career was in nuclear engineering, and I’ve spent time in a parachurch Christian ministry, so I’ve heard plenty of discussion from both sides,” Wegele said.
“They’ve all gone very well. Generally. Of course, we’ve had some push back; a lot of questions. But never hostile. I find that people are willing to at least listen to something they may not believe in. It’s the first step in educating yourself and opening the discussion.”
