Marsha Grombly and Shirl Barret from White Mountain Villas would like to thank the local community for their assistance with its food pantry’s recent shortage.
In early August, a media correspondent from Foundation for Senior Living reached out to a reporter from the Independent to speak about a major issue affecting one of the company’s living facilities in Show Low.
Grombly, the site manager at White Mountain Villas, sat with the reporter in a bare room that had been used as a free food pantry for the seniors who live there. She spoke of many of the residents who rely on the food pantry, mentioning how many WMV residents were forced to survive on less than $50 a month and, because of a dip in recent donations, were now left worrying about where their next meal would come from.
Within days of the story being featured in the Independent, many members of the community started reaching out to WMV inquiring as to how they could help. A few weeks later, Grombly reached out to the Independent with a much different story than before.
Community support was swift and overwhelming. Exactly one month later, WMV still sees donation every day. When Grombly asked the community for whatever fruit, vegetables and meats the public could provide, locals started showing up with truck-fulls of them. When staff at The Home Depot heard about WMV’s need, they supplied the pantry with a pair of new meat freezers at a discounted price. Cable One donated a cash check, which was used to buy groceries and various senior toiletries at Safeway.
Throughout all of this, more local donations kept coming through WMV’s front doors, averaging about six to eight donations every day. One month later, the once empty pantry is full to the ceiling with canned goods, boxed meals, beans, rice, and snacks. There is a specifically marked section for low sodium and gluten free foods, new shelves with toiletries stacked all over, and two brand new freezers stocked to the door with meat and dairy products.
Grombly said, “This community was asked to answer a call and boy, did they respond. I’m still overwhelmed at the beauty these people have shown us.”
The response from the public has enabled WMV to assist some other local organizations who have been struggling. Grombly mentioned the Show Low Senior Center and Fishers of Men, saying, “Some of us thought we were alone in this fight for the seniors who live in this community. All this support showed us that we’re not, and that some people in the world are still good.”
Barret, a resident at WMV who took on the role of food pantry manager, said that many of the residents have left the pantry in tears. She said, “This community came together and helped save lives. People have no idea what this means to the people who live here, and there’s no way to thank them properly.”
In that spirit, Grombly and Barret started a “Thank You Book,” which every donor or volunteer is asked to sign before they leave. Grombly said, “They walk in a stranger, and we make sure they leave feeling like family. This is our way of recognizing the people who have come to help.”
Residents of the White Mountains should pat themselves on the back for assisting some of the most vulnerable people living here.
In Grombly’s exact words, “You guys have made a difference. Whether you know it or now, you’ve changed lives. It’s so nice to have a story like this end in a good way. It’s nice to get away from the negativity and recognize the good in the people around you.” I think we all can agree on that.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
