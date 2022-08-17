Each day in Arizona, more than five utility lines are damaged due to unsafe digging. Damaging a buried utility line is dangerous, disruptive and costly. Thankfully, it can all be avoided with one simple call to 811 before digging.

Arizona’s public utilities have teamed up to remind homeowner, construction crews and anyone planning to dig to call 811 before any digging project to avoid digging up trouble.

