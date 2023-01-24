TUCSON — The White Mountain Football Club’s 16U boys’ soccer team emerged as champions after the 32nd Annual Fort Lowell Shootout.

This year’s shootout was held on Jan. 13 - 15 at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson. The Fort Lowell Shootout is one of Arizona’s largest youth soccer tournaments. It is a bracketed competition between some of the state’s best youth soccer teams, all competing to see who can come out as the best of the best.

