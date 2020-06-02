APACHE-SITGREAVES NATIONAL FORESTS — Please help keep our forests employees and public safe by adhering to the campfire ban.
The campfire ban prohibits building, maintaining, attending, igniting, or using a fire. Pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills, or lanterns) with shut-off-valves are exempt from the ban in an area at least three feet from any flammable material. #onlyoucanpreventwildfires
A message from Smokey Bear
How to make sure your vehicle doesn’t spark a wildfire:
• Check tire pressure
• Don’t park on tall dry grass
• Don’t drag tow chains or metal
• Never let your brake pads wear too thin
• Spark a Change, Not a Wildfire
To report an abandoned or illegal campfire, you may call 911 or the Springerville Dispatch: 928-532-2700. Also visit the website https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.