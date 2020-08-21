HOLBROOK — More detectives, more arrests, fewer drugs.
But also fewer people jailed for mental health problems.
That’s the perhaps contradictory effect of two items on the last Navajo County Board of Supervisor’s meeting.
On one hand, the county collected an additional state grant to hire a detective to make more drug and gang arrests.
On the other hand, the county continued its bold initiative to provide more treatment, support and alternatives to prevent incarceration when it comes to addiction and mental illness.
So first the law enforcement side.
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office accepted a $40,000 grant to support about half of the cost of a detective to work on the drug and gang task force.
White Mountains cities — including Show Low, Winslow and Snowflake — will each also get $40,000 to add to their drug and gang enforcement efforts through the joint state and federal Major Crimes Apprehension Team grant.
“The cities (and county) are each awarded $40,000 to fund one detective position. The remaining portion of the detective’s salary and employee benefits are the responsibility of the municipality,” according to the county summary of the grant approved last Tuesday by the board of supervisors.
Arizona remains a major national drug smuggling hub, with some 370 miles of border with Mexico and drug smuggling operations coming through Arizona to connect with the rest of the country. Only Texas had more drug seizures in 2018. Major drug smuggling corridors run up Interstate 17 and then head both east on Interstate 40 — which cuts through Navajo and Apache counties. Every year, officers make major drug busts along that transportation corridor.
National studies show that despite legalization of marijuana in a growing number of states, drug arrests are rising — mostly for possession of small quantities and mostly for marijuana.
The FBI reported 1.7 million drug arrests in 2018, the biggest single category of arrests.
In 2018, at least 663,000 people were arrested on marijuana charges — 92% for simple possession. Although studies show blacks, whites and Native Americans all use illegal drugs at similar rates, minorities are far more likely to be arrested and once arrested more likely to end up in prison.
About 60% of drug arrests involve small quantities for personal use rather than sale. The use of most illegal drugs has declined in the past three years, with the exception of marijuana.
Violent offenders account for not quite half of the 1.3 million people held in state prisons. Local jails hold another 631,000. Each year an estimated 600,000 enter U.S. prisons and 10.6 million are processed through jails. About 20% of those incarcerations involve drug use — about 500,000 people.
The huge churn of people in and out of jails and prisons for nonviolent drug offenses and problems related to mental health issues has prompted Navajo County to begin putting together an alternative way to handle those cases. This has involved a joint effort by the Navajo County Attorney, the sheriff and the county probation department. They have launched an initiative to develop mental health, addiction, counseling and case management services to provide an effective alternative to incarceration.
The Board of Supervisors has already taken a key step in that direction with the formation of the Navajo County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC).
Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton said, “This group works together to identify all the different structural roadblocks, processes, and areas of opportunity to achieve better outcomes in our criminal justice system.”
The group last week asked the county to approve an agreement with Health Choice Arizona to improve communications when it comes to providing care for adults and children whose care is handled by the sheriff’s office.
“One item the CJCC identified was the inability to share medical treatment records quickly when someone is incarcerated,” said Layton. “Without quick communication, new inmates need to receive an assessment in the jail by a medical professional before they can receive medications. If an inmate is detained and they don’t have their psych meds, for example, it is possible that they could experience a delay in getting back onto their meds. Disruptions in psych meds can allow the inmate to regress in their treatment and control of their symptoms, which can then lead to unnecessary complications and delays during prosecution and defense. These agreements allow for the timely sharing of inmate records to prevent disruption of established medicine treatment plans.”
