Navajo County this week chipped in $200,000 in federal grant money to help Show Low complete its $2 million playground and splash pad, which will prove a wonderland even for kids with disabilities.
The county also approved a deal to pass along a $200,000 federal grant to help the Chilehinbeto Chapter on the Navajo Reservation design and engineer a new sewage system on a building that will serve as a museum, dinosaur fossil showcase and public meeting space.
The two contracts represent the latest bonanza from the county’s $21 million in federal pandemic assistance received through the American Rescue Plan. The county received millions more from the separate American Infrastructure Act, including some $66 million to repair and extend levees on the Little Colorado River to protect Winslow and a transcontinental railway line from flooding.
Show Low representatives showed up at the county supervisors meeting on Monday to thank the county for the support for its innovative park, which has specially designed playground equipment and a splash pad that meets the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities act.
The playground in Frontier Park will even include a “Quiet Grove” where kids who get overwhelmed by the stimulus can find a quiet space to calm down before getting back out to play again. The equipment and splash pad are all designed for use by children with a range of physical limitations.
The project has faced some challenges, thanks to the pandemic, supply chain problems and escalating construction costs. The original estimate put the cost at $1 million. The final bill will come in closer to $2, say Show Low officials.
Nonetheless, the town received $600,000 from state parks, $250,000 in local donations and $200,000 from the county – covering more than half of the final cost of the project.
“We’re constructing an all-inclusive playground and splash pad for children of all ages and disabilities. It’ll be usable for families with disabled children to give them a sense of normalcy and is a great opportunity to provide this for the whole region,” said a Show Low representative.
He noted that the parking lot will be completed in the next two weeks and splash pad plumbing by the end of June. Supply chain problems mean the playground equipment won’t be installed until September.
Both Navajo County and the Navajo Nation have benefited from pandemic and infrastructure funding, as well as the return of Congressional earmarks in the federal budget process. Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) has proved particularly adept at winning funding for his priority infrastructure projects in the district.
Supervisor Fern Benally said the grant to design the sewer project on the reservation will help a community hard hit by the pandemic – and struggling with a lack of infrastructure, including water and electricity for many residents.
“The community is very grateful to move the project along – they’re been very proactive. It is a joy to work with them, so I’m thankful for this opportunity.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore speaking of the Show Low splash pad said, “I appreciate the opportunity to partner with the city in some sense. This will be the only playground like this. It’s a need that needs to be filled. It’s going to be remarkable to see these children playing together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.