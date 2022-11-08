Navajo County hopes to restore an historic school in Pinedale, with the help of the state’s Historic Preservation grant program.
The Board of Supervisors last week approved a grant application for the $350,984 effort to restore the Pinedale Elementary School, already a nationally registered historic building.
The county is seeking $210,000 from the Arizona State Historic Preservation Office, with a local match of $140,000. That includes construction costs of about $167,000 on the building itself, with the rest going to other costs.
The project would renovate the entrance and outside portions of the building, while also improving drainage and roofing.
The school was built between 1939 and 1942, on the eve the US entry into World War II. Navajo County now owns the building, which it leases to Pinedale Heritage.
The wood-frame structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. It includes the wood-frame school and a small gym. The structure has developed assorted leaks and without the restoration projects will decay, according to the county’s grant application.
Pinedale is just East of Show Low off Highway 260.
Pinedale was originally called Mortensen, after one of the pioneering families. Niels Petersen established a Church of Latter Day Saints settlement there in 1879. It was also briefly called Percheron, after a breed of stallions settlers hoped to breed. The giant draft horses were originally bred in France and imported to the US, where they became the dominant breed for forestry work and pulling wagons and carriages. By 1888, residents settled on the name “Pinedale.”
Residents of Snowflake camped there to harvest the old-growth ponderosas, which are now almost all gone. The trees were used to build many of the early homes in Snowflake and Taylor. Many of the descendants of those early settlers still live in the area. Some of the early families to settle here were: Mortensen, Petersen, Brewer, Bryan, Dalton, Lewis, Crancell, Beebee, Burke, Owens, Cheney, Jackson, Webb, Thomas, McClever, Johnson and others, according to Wikipedia.
Work crews from Pinedale played a key role in building the railroad connection between Joseph City, Winslow and Diablo Canyon. Settlers had to cope with Apache raids, which essentially ended the effort to breed the Percheron stallions by taking most of the stock.
The settlers also faced sometimes-violent harassment from cowboys working for the Aztec Land and Cattle Company, who objected to settlers fencing off once-open rangeland. The cowboys drove off livestock, burned down buildings and severely beat Petersen and others. The conflict lasted from 1884 to about 1892. The better-known Pleasant Valley War also took place during this same period to the south in Young.
In 1889, the church called on several of the Mortensen and Peterson families to relocate to Mexico, where they established a colony 60 miles south of the border in Chihuahua.
The Pinedale Elementary school is a one-story, 84 by 56 foot building, with 25 nine-over-nine windows – which have nine panes in both the top and bottom sash. The original 1892 school bell was installed in a community bell tower in the middle of town following the community’s celebration of the 1976 US Bicentennial. The community also built a covered bridge over Pinedale Wash.
The 2020 census listed 482 residents in Pinedale — a big increase from the 228 listed in the 2000 census.
