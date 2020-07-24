Navajo County Engineer Bill Bess bumped into road crew supervisor Cameron Crandell one blustery afternoon, with storm clouds gathering on the horizon.
They stood in the parking lot chatting, so Bess could pick Crandell’s brain about the county’s ramshackle infrastructure of roads, bridges, culverts and equipment the road crew supervisor had memorized in 30 years with the county. That’s when Bess noticed the camping gear in the back of Crandell’s SUV.
“You going camping?” Bess asked, squinting up at the oncoming winter storm.
“Oh, no,” said Crandell. “When the snow’s coming, I sleep in the office,” so he would be on hand to deploy the county’s pasted-together fleet of snowplows in the middle of the night if necessary.
Bess was one of the parade of top county officials who spoke on Tuesday on the occasion of Crandell’s retirement. The outpouring of support honored a man who didn’t miss a single day of work in 30 years and mentored generations of administrators, supervisors and snowplow operators. The comments spoke to the often-overlooked power of a life well-lived.
“He trained me to be a better county engineer,” said Bess.
County Manager Glenn Kephardt said “Cameron cared about the people he was serving, cared about the work he was doing and always treated everybody with respect. You’ve had like a perfect career.”
County Public Works Director John Osgood said, “Cameron’s the ‘snow whisperer,’” because of his uncanny instinct for when storms would bury county roads. He always knew when to sleep in the office and where to position the fleet of snowplows to keep the more than 700 miles of county-maintained roads open. Only 44 percent of those roads are paved in a 10,000 square mile county. In fact, the county’s bigger than Hawaii, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware or Rhode Island.
Top county officials lined up in Zoom windows to praise Crandell in the socially distanced board of supervisors meeting. “I wish we could have filled the room with your coworkers and family and friends,” said Osgood. “I just want you to know it’s a real honor and privilege working with you.”
Supervisor Daryl Seymore said Crandell’s steadfast kindness, sense of duty and work-a-day joy offered a lesson for the nation. “I grew up with Cameron. “When I think about his history and his background, I hope it’s not something we’re losing in America. Hopefully, some of the things he taught us, the younger people will also come to understand. You take an old road – and whether it’s dusty or potholed or washed out – and you make it better. He’s made our county better. He’s made our roads last longer. His example is something we’ll miss. You have a wonderful family, Cameron, and I hope you get a chance to spend time doing the things you want to do with them.”
As for Crandell, he seemed mostly embarrassed by all the fuss.
“I’m not good at this stuff,” he said. “It’s difficult. But it’s been a good run for me. I’ve enjoyed every day of it. It’s been a perfect fit for me in my life. I never wanted to get get rich or anything like that – but with the time spent with my family and the good things I’ve taken from the county – well, I feel rich.”
