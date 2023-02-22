Over a year after his passing, a local nonprofit has memorialized one of their own who helped champion an effort enjoyed by all “gun nuts” of the Mountain.
Seth Nadel was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey in 1946. When he was 24, he was hired by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Boston as a criminal investigator. Over the next 17 years, he would work as a firearms instructor for missions in Israel, Guam, Tinian, Saipan, and military customs.
After his promotion to senior special agent, he was transferred to Tucson and trained over 5,000 service investigators and Customs law enforcement in proper firearms safety and ethics. He would later guest speak at various U.S. agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol Academy and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Indian Police Academy.
His law enforcement record boasts approximately 1,000 felony arrests. He authored over 200 articles on officer safety, tactics, and equipment for publications like GUNS Magazine and Lawofficer.com. He was certified as a senior instructor with the U.S. Customs Academy in 1991 and served with a volunteer fire department for six years.
By the time Nadel called it a career, he'd spent 27 years with U.S. Customs, 25 of those as a firearm instructor. He dedicated many of his younger years to ensuring that law enforcement agencies were trained in responsible gun handling, and afterward, decided to retire in the White Mountains.
“We wanted land large enough to have a shooting range on our property,” Linda Gilbertson, Nadel’s widow, said. “We needed to be separate from the people around us so noise would not be an issue, so we purchased an 80-acre plot in Concho Valley.”
Nadel and Gilbertson were married for 42 years. They met when Gilbertson, then working for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was assigned to work on a project with Nadel during his time with U.S. Customs.
After their property was purchased and built, the couple began hosting friends and neighbors for small training classes in their backyard. Both also began working at “The Hub” in Lakeside as firearm instructors.
“You could him a ‘gun nut’ all you wanted, but no one could call him irresponsible when it came to firearms,” Gilbertson said. “More than just defending your Second Amendment rights, he knew it was important for people to be safe and knowledgeable when handling one. That’s why he wanted to start the White Mountain Shooters Association.”
WMSA, incorporated in 2005, was, “formed for the express purpose of creating and operating a public recreational shooting range in the White Mountains, near Show Low,” according to the nonprofit’s website.
Gilbertson said Nadel worked with Arizona Game and Fish, the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest service to have a gun range built, which would eventually open as Second Knoll Target Range, located northeast of Show Low on U.S. Route 60.
“(Nadel) was passionate about two things: books and guns. He had almost 30 years in law enforcement and after that, he continued to dedicate himself to the proper instruction required when discussing firearms and how they should be handled,” Gilbertson said.
“All the way up to his passing, he was passionate about guns. He wanted to fight for gun rights, and the range is a big part of that. Because of his efforts, all residents have a place to shoot that’s clean and safe.”
In July 2021, Nadel died of melanoma, a skin cancer that claimed his life less than three months after his diagnosis. The WMSA board voted to dedicate the 100 range at SKTR to Nadel’s memory.
A sign reading, “Seth Nadel Memorial Range” rests directly above the safety rules sign at the gun range.
“Seth worked so hard for the good of the people he lived and worked with,” Gilbertson said. “The fact that they named the range after him is a great tribute to the fact that the range took a lot of his sweat and tears.
“I know Seth would be proud, and there are a lot of people in the White Mountains who have benefited from his work who miss him too. I miss him too.”
