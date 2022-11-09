Northland Pioneer College (NPC) recently celebrated Indigenous People’s Day with flag-raising events at the college’s tribal locations in Hopi, Kayenta, and Whiteriver on October 10, 2022. The college offers classes at four campuses and five center locations across Navajo and Apache counties, including the tribal homelands of the Navajo, Hopi, and Apache peoples, covering the nation’s second-largest community college service area — 21,158 square miles. The events brought tribal and college leadership, staff, and students together, and paid tribute to the collaborative efforts and ongoing support between the tribes, NPC, and the communities it serves.

During the flag-raising ceremony in Kayenta, NPC District Governing Board (DGB) member Kristine Laughter, a graduate of Monument Valley High school and representative for NPC’s coverage area on the Navajo Nation, said it is necessary to “Remember the many things that we as an indigenous people have done, what we have gone through, how we have persevered.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.